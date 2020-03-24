Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Could Continue Playing Football In Belarus, Says Hleb

Former Barcelona star Alexander Hleb has some intriguing input for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Belarusian has put forward a proposition to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to visit his homeland if they want to continue playing football amid the coronavirus outbreak. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are currently in self-isolation following the coronavirus in football situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi invited to Belarus: No League suspended in Belarus

Alexander Hleb has made some shocking revelations about his country despite the coronavirus situation which has put a few countries in lockdown. The 38-year-old former attacking midfielder also stated that life is continuing as normal in Belarus as people are found walking on the streets and visiting restaurants. Alexander Hleb also admitted that the football leagues in Belarus have just begun their season on Friday and stadiums are open to spectators.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could play in Belarus?

With a majority of the European countries suspending their leagues amid the coronavirus outbreak, Alexander Hleb said that nobody cares about the deadly bug in eastern Europe. Belarus is continuing to operate normally as the country's president Alexander Lukashenko has not warned any of the citizens to remain indoors despite being aware of the happenings in Italy and Spain. In fact, Hleb invited renowned football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Belarus if they are keen on continuing with the sport amid the health crisis around Europe.

🗣 Alexander Hleb (ex-Barça) "Everyone is now watching the Belarus league. When the NHL suspended the season, many ice hockey players went to Russia to play. Perhaps Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo would have to come to the Belarusian league to continue playing." [via md] — FC Barcelona Fl 🏡 (@FCBarcelonaFl) March 23, 2020

Are Ronaldo Messi in Belarus?

Fans on social media have been wondering whether the 'Ronaldo Messi in Belarus' story is true, however, the answer is 'No'. Cristiano Ronaldo is continuing with his self-isolation in native Madeira while Lionel Messi is in quarantine with the rest of his family in Spain.

Coronavirus in football

The coronavirus outbreak has put a halt on most sporting events across the world. Most of the European leagues have been suspended or postponed with the uncertainty of resuming anytime soon. In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo made a vow not to return to Italy until the situation to travel is safer.

