BCR Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Becerril and Real Sociedad are matched against each other in Spanish Copa del Rey 2019-20 season. Becerril managed to clinch a 1-0 win over Urraca in the previous round to proceed in the tournament. As for Real Sociedad, they are currently playing in the Spanish top-tier league - LaLiga. Sociedad have sealed the sixth spot in the points table so far with a total of 28 points to their name. Real Sociedad have managed to win eight games in the 17 games they've played in the league so far. They have faced a total of five defeats and shared the spoils in four games. The match will be played on December 19, 2019 (December 20, 1:30 AM, IST) at Estadio Nueva Balastera stadium. Read more for BCR vs RS Dream11 prediction and BCR vs RS Dream11 team.

🔜 Ready for la Copa tomorrow!



🆚 We’ll face CD Becerril!



🆙 We want to get the win!#AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/zG1aJiNFTS — Real Sociedad (@RealSociedadEN) December 18, 2019

BCR vs RS Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

A Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders

D Llorente (Real Sociedad)

J Jimenez (Becerril)

J Zaldua (Real Sociedad)

N Monreal (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders

C Fernandez (Becerril)

D Gonzalez (Becerril)

R Sierra (Becerril)

Forwards

D Martin (Becerril)

M Odegaard (Real Sociedad)

Portu (Real Sociedad)

BCR vs RS Dream11 team (Squads)

Becerril:

Álvaro Puertas, Sevi, Álvaro Santos, Diego Martín, Ismael, Kike Becerril, Ricky Díaz, Víctor Merino, Alberto Melero, Bustillo, Carlos Fernández, David González, Pablo Hernández, Rodrigo, Rubén Sierra, Adri, David Martín, Eloy Pedrón, Eduardo Narganes

Real Sociedad:

Álex Remiro, Miguel Ángel Moyà, Andoni Zubiaurre, Joseba Zaldúa, Diego Llorente, Aritz Elustondo, Willian José, Aihen Muñoz, Modibo Sagnan, Gorosabel, Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Arambarri, Asier Illarramendi, Igor Zubeldia, Portu, Mikel Merino, Adnan Januzaj, Rubén Pardo, Ander Guevara, David Zurutuza, Alexander Isak, Martin Ødegaard, Luca Sangalli, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ander Barrenetxea

