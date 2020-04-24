Neymar's Mother Dumps 23-year-old Lover After Discovery Of His Past Relationships

Neymar’s mother Nadine Goncalves has reportedly ended her relationship with the Brazilian gamer Tiago Ramos. The duo made headlines recently after Neymar’s mother took to Instagram to proclaim her love for the 23-year-old. This was followed by images of Ramos with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar.

Also Read | Who is Tiago Ramos? Neymar mother 22-year-old boyfriend supports Real Madrid

Neymar mother: Nadine Goncalves ends relationship

According to reports in Brazil, Neymar’s mother Nadine Goncalves ended her relationship with Tiago Ramos. She reportedly took the decision after finding out that he dated a number of men before her. It is reported that Ramos dated Neymar’s personal chef Mauro before dating his mother as well.

Neymar mother: Brazilian extended support to Nadine Goncalves

It has also been reported that Tiago Ramos was romantically involved with Brazilian actor and stand-up comedian Carlinhos Maia. Neymar had earlier extended his support to his mother Nadine Goncalves' new relationship. The PSG star had commented on his mother’s Instagram post saying, “Be happy mom, love you.”

Also Read | Neymar Approves Of Mother's Relationship With 22-year-old Model And Gamer On Social Media

Neymar mother: Ramos leaves Nadine Goncalves' mansion

Tiago Ramos has reportedly returned to stay with his family after he was asked to leave Nadine Goncalves' mansion. However, before his link up with Neymar’s mother, the gamer sent a message to the Brazil international lauding him for his on-field performances. He claimed that the emotion of being his fan was "unimaginable".

Neymar mother: Ramos met PSG star in January

Tiago Ramos hoped that he would meet Neymar one day, further expressing hope that the winger would read his message. He also expressed his dream of playing alongside the former Barcelona man. His dream did come true when he met Neymar in January this year, only to attend his birthday party a month later.

Also Read | Neymar ‘deeply affected’ by tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Gianna

Neymar mother relationship: Who is Tiago Ramos?

Amid the Neymar mother relationship reports, here's a look at who is Tiago Ramos. The 23-year-old is a professional gamer from Brazil. He is also said to have ventured into modelling while having attempted an unsuccessful spell in football with an amateur club.

Also Read | Barcelona tag PSG star Neymar on Twitter, add fuel to transfer speculation