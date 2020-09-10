Last Updated:

BEI Vs TNJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Here's a look at our BEI vs TNJ Dream11 prediction, team and top picks for the Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Teda CSL Group B clash on Thursday, September 10.

Written By
Arnold Dsouza
bei vs tnj dream11 prediction

Zhou Jinhui's Beijing Guoan (BEI) will face Uli Stielike's Tianjin Teda (TNJ) on Matchday 10 of the Chinese Super League in Group B on Thursday, September 10. The Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Teda clash is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm local time (3:30 pm IST) at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. Here's a look at our BEI vs TNJ Dream11 prediction, BEI vs TNJ Dream11 team and probable BEI vs TNJ playing 11 for the clash. 

BEI vs TNJ live: BEI vs TNJ Dream11 match prediction and preview

Despite sitting in second place in the Chinese Super League Group B table, Beijing Guoan have managed only one win from their last five games. Beijing are the top scorers in their group, scoring 22 goals in nine games so far but have looked shaky defensively, conceding 14 goals this season. In their last outing, Beijing were held to a 2-2 draw against Wuhan Zall. 

On the other hand, Tianjin Teda are at the bottom of CSL Group B with only one point from their nine gamess. Uli Stielike's side have endured a disastrous campaign, losing eight of their nine games so far, scoring a mere seven goals while conceding 23. As Tianjin Teda are yet to win a game this season, our BEI vs TNJ match prediction is that Beijing Guoan will win the game. 

BEI vs TNJ Dream11 prediction: Probable BEI vs TNJ playing 11 

  • Beijing Guoan predicted starting line-up: Guo Quanbo, Hou Sen, Ma Kunyue, Zou Dehai, Fan Yang, Jin Pengxiang, Jonathan Viera, Kim Min-Jae, Lei Li, Cedric Bakambu, Wang Gang
  • Tianjin Teda predicted starting line-up: Du Jia, Liu Yang, Frank Acheampong, Johnathan, Hao Rong, Hui Jiakang, Zhao Honglue, Lei Tenglong, Liu Ruofan, Qiu Tianyi, Mao Haoyu

BEI vs TNJ live: BEI vs TNJ Dream11 team

  • Goalkeeper - Jia
  • Defenders - Li, Kang, Min-Jae
  • Midfielders - Viera (VC), Tianyi, Rong, Roufan, 
  • Forwards - Bakambu (C), Acheampong, Gang

BEI vs TNJ live: BEI vs TNJ Dream11 prediction and top picks

  • Top picks for Beijing Guoan - Viera, Bakambu
  • Top picks for Tianjin Teda - Acheampong, Jia

Note: The BEI vs TNJ Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The BEI vs TNJ Dream11 team and BEI vs TNJ match prediction does not guarantee positive results. 

First Published:
