BEI Vs TNJ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Zhou Jinhui's Beijing Guoan (BEI) will face Uli Stielike's Tianjin Teda (TNJ) on Matchday 10 of the Chinese Super League in Group B on Thursday, September 10. The Beijing Guoan vs Tianjin Teda clash is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm local time (3:30 pm IST) at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. Here's a look at our BEI vs TNJ Dream11 prediction, BEI vs TNJ Dream11 team and probable BEI vs TNJ playing 11 for the clash.
Despite sitting in second place in the Chinese Super League Group B table, Beijing Guoan have managed only one win from their last five games. Beijing are the top scorers in their group, scoring 22 goals in nine games so far but have looked shaky defensively, conceding 14 goals this season. In their last outing, Beijing were held to a 2-2 draw against Wuhan Zall.
Full-Time, Wuhan Zall 2:2 Beijing Guoan - Cédric Bakambu, Yuning Zhang #CSL2020— Beijing Sinobo Guoan (@FCBeijingGuoan) September 6, 2020
On the other hand, Tianjin Teda are at the bottom of CSL Group B with only one point from their nine gamess. Uli Stielike's side have endured a disastrous campaign, losing eight of their nine games so far, scoring a mere seven goals while conceding 23. As Tianjin Teda are yet to win a game this season, our BEI vs TNJ match prediction is that Beijing Guoan will win the game.
