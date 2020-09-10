Suarez Transfer: Barcelona Star Calls Juventus Move Rumours 'fake News' On Instagram

Barcelona outcast Luis Suarez has been training with the Catalan giants ahead of the next season despite rumours of a move to Juventus. In a major twist in the Suarez transfer saga, the Uruguayan international, who is not included in Ronald Koeman's plans, has responded to fake news that have been doing the rounds, which could suggest his stay at Barcelona among several other things.

Suarez transfer: Striker laughs out 'fake news'

Amid the Suarez transfer talks, the striker took to Instagram in which he posted a picture of himself in Barcelona training. The picture is accompanied by a caption that, when translated into English, read as, "While fake news is coming out." This was further accompanied by a smiling emoji.

The Suarez transfer talks with Juventus were considered in an advanced stage of negotiations. The striker was reportedly informed by Koeman that he doesn't count on him for the next season. It was recently reported that Juventus will offer a two-season contract that will see him earn €9.8 million ($11.5 million) a year.

Suarez transfer to include lesser fees, more add-ons

Besides, the Suarez transfer talks also revealed that Barcelona and Juventus were negotiating a transfer fee and an agreement will be reached soon. The two clubs share a great working relationship, which was further strengthened by the swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo.

The Juventus transfer news insisted that the two clubs will agree to a small transfer fee as was seen in their deal with Sevilla to sell Ivan Rakitic. The Suarez transfer deal will see more add-ons, which will be based completely on the player's performance with the Turin-based outfit.

Juventus transfer news: Will Suarez stay at Barcelona?

However, the recent Suarez transfer talks according to ESPN suggests that Atletico Madrid have also entered the race to sign the striker. Diego Simeone is keen on landing the former Liverpool star at the Wanda Metropolitano and is also willing to offer him high wages. Besides, there are still possibilities of him continuing at Barcelona.

Some Juventus transfer news reports state that the Suarez transfer to Serie A might not work out at all and he might stay at Barcelona at least for another season. The Barcelona man has a contract until 2021 and might be willing to accept a reduced role as averse to his earlier emphasis at the club. Indeed, the confirmation that Lionel Messi is staying at Camp Nou might force Suarez to rethink on his decision and agree to a reduced role under Koeman.

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez Instagram