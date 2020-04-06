Belarusian Premier League 2020: Highlights, Results And Full Standings After Matchday 3

The Belarusian Premier League is arguably the only active, professional sporting competition in the world which is taking place while the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the world badly. With most of the leagues being suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Belarusian Premier League have started their new season and are running week-in and out. It is a very bold step taken by the organisation to start the Belarusian Premier League while the whole world is facing such a global threat. Majority of the fans are against the continuation league but the officials are adamant to carry on with the league. However, the Belarusian Premier League completed it's Matchday 3 this weekend and here is how the teams are racked up after three games.

Belarusian Premier League live: Belarusian Premier League standings

Energetik-BGU Slutsk Minsk Isloch Slavia-Mozyr Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Vitebsk Neman Shakhtyor Dinamo Brest BATE Ruh Brest Dinamo Minsk Gorodeya Smolevichi-STO Belshina

Belarusian Premier League live: Belarusian Premier League results

Belshina 0-1 Gorodeya Dinamo Minsk 2-0 Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino Shakhtyor 0-0 Neman BATE 1-0 Rud Brest Dinamo Brest 1-2 Slavia-Mozyr Energetik-BSU 2-0 Minsk Smolevichi-STI 0-1 Vitebsk Isloch 2-3 Slutsk

Belarusian Premier League highlights: Top two Belarusian Premier League results of the week

Belarusian Premier League results: Dinamo Minsk 2-0 Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino

Vladislav Klimovich (21’) and Karlo Brucic (42’) goals were enough to hand Dinamo Minsk their first win of the season. The loss saw the Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino fall into the sixth spot of the points table, as their two-game winning streak came to an end.

Belarusian Premier League results: Energetik-BSU 2-0 Minsk

Energetik-BSU clinched the top spot in the Belarusian Premier League standings by completing their hat-trick of wins. 10-men Energetik-BSU were enough to bag the crucial three points in the match against Minsk.

