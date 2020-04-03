Coronavirus Crisis: Alex Scott Calls Out Media's Sexism Towards Women's Football

Former England Women's football player Alex Scott has criticised the media for ignoring women's footballers during the coronavirus crisis. She stated that she has noticed that women's football is simply getting ignored in the time of the coronavirus crisis. Alex Scott said that whenever she starts the television, only updates about male players are shown. However, Alex Scott decided to take matters on her own hands as she decided to check on the women's football players by herself.

Coronavirus crisis has shown how the media treats women differently than men in England: Alex Scott

Alex Scott spoke with other England women's football icons such as Arsenal's Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs and Lyon's Lucy Bronze. All of them agreed that football is secondary in this situation as the coronavirus crisis is a very crucial issue. But the recent coronavirus crisis has highlighted the big inequality between men's and women's football. Alex Scott pointed out various facts about the inequality the women are facing in the world of football.

Coronavirus crisis: Alex Scott's views on women's football

"When the US women’s national team are fighting for equality everyone thinks they are going on about money. It’s so much more than that. Situations like this virus highlight just how far female footballers are from being treated on a par with men. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta hit the headlines when he contracted COVID-19 three weeks ago and his squad were put into self-isolation. The women’s team use the same training ground and it is likely they would have come into contact with Arteta and the men’s team — yet there has been no announcement on how it affected the women’s team." Scott was quoted as saying by The Sun.

