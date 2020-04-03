Cristiano Ronaldo’s Luxury Hotel Opening In Madrid Delayed Due To Coronavirus Crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo was all set to launch his new hotel in Spain this year but it appears as if he will have to wait for a while because of the recent coronavirus outbreak. As reported by The Sun, Cristiano Ronaldo decided on the grand opening of his new hotel "Pestana CR7 Gran Via" in the capital of Spain, Madrid. The inauguration was supposed to take place in June but the construction of the hotel was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Pestana CR7 Gran Via" is going to be Cristiano Ronaldo's third hotel under the brand "Pestana" with the other two hotels being in Lisbon and Madeira.

Cristiano Ronaldo hotel in Madrid is going to be luxurious

The new Cristiano Ronaldo hotel is expected to have 168 rooms, which will be decorated in a way to recapture the best of Madrid's golden era. Cristiano Ronaldo is still to confirm the new opening date for the hotel. The outbreak of coronavirus in Spain has taken an ugly turn as they have reported thousands of deaths in the last couple of days. Spain has confirmed that there are 110,238 people tested for coronavirus and more than 10,000 deaths till now.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend and family are with the star in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is spending his time under quarantine on the island of Madeira. His girlfriend along with his whole family are accompanying the star during the isolation period. Three of his Juventus teammates tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Cristiano Ronaldo left Italy after the outbreak of coronavirus in the country and has been in self-quarantine in Portugal ever since. Cristiano Ronaldo has also made sure to make a huge donation of €1 million ($1.08 million) in the battle against coronavirus.

