Benevento Vs Inter Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Filippo Inzaghi's Benevento Calcio will square off against Antonio Conte's Inter Milan on Serie A Matchday 2 at the Municipal Stadium Ciro Vigorito on Wednesday, September 30. The Serie A clash between Benevento and Inter Milan is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm local time (9:30 pm IST). Here's a look at the Benevento vs Inter Milan team news, Benevento vs Inter Milan live stream details and our Benevento vs Inter Milan prediction ahead of the crunch clash.

Benevento vs Inter Milan prediction and preview

Benevento's first game back in the Italian top division saw them beat Sampdoria 3-2 on Matchday 1. Sampdoria stormed into a two-goal lead thanks to Fabio Quagliarella and Omar Colley but Filippo Inzaghi's men fought back as Luca Caldirola's brace and Gaetano Letizia's winner in the 88th minute of the game earned all three points for Benevento. Although it's a bit too early to talk about potential relegation candidates, Benevento's primary aim will be to remain in Serie A by the end of the season. A tough test in the form of Inter Milan lies ahead on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Inter Milan were involved in a high-scoring game themselves on Matchday 1 of the new season as Antonio Conte's side prevailed 4-3 against Fiorentina. The Nerazzurri finished last season in second place in the Serie A table and are expected to push Juventus for the Scudetto this season. Inter Milan will be hoping to make a statement of intent against Benevento on Wednesday. Our Benevento vs Inter Milan prediction is a 4-1 win for Inter Milan.

Benevento vs Inter Milan team news and injuries

The hosts will be without Nicolas Viola, Federico Barba, Oliver Kragl, and Andres Tello for the clash against Inter Milan. New signing Gianluca Lapadula is expected to get his first start of the new season. For Inter Milan, midfielder Radja Nainggolan will be unavailable due to illness.

⚽️ | UPDATE@OfficialRadja won't be available to Antonio #Conte for the trip to Benevento after coming down with pharyngitis #BeneventoInter #FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) September 29, 2020

Benevento vs Inter Milan live stream details: How to watch Serie A live in India?

Fans in the UK can watch the Benevento vs Inter Milan live on Premier Sports 1. In the USA, the Benevento vs Inter Milan live telecast will be available on ESPN. In India, the Benevento vs Inter Milan live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. Fans can also watch the Serie A live stream on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Inter Milan, Benevento Instagram