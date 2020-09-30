Man United Transfer News: Cavani, Jovic On Ole's Radar As MUFC Begin Hunt For Striker

While Manchester United are struggling to get a deal for longtime target Jadon Sancho over the line, latest reports suggest the Red Devils are planning a sensational double swoop to bolster their attack before the transfer window closes next week. According to reports in Italy, Man United are looking to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer. United are also linked with wantaway Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, who could head potentially to Old Trafford on a loan deal.

Man United transfer news: Luka Jovic, Edinson Cavani to United?

This major Man United transfer news comes from Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, who claims Man United are in negotiations with Edinson Cavani's representatives over a free transfer. Cavani has been on the lookout for a new club since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old had been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid, but with Atletico signing his national team compatriot Luis Suarez from Barcelona, Man United might be able to lure Cavani to England. In his seven-year stay at the French capital, Cavani scored 200 goals for PSG in 301 appearances. He has scored 50 goals in 116 appearances for Uruguay.

Man United transfer news: Jovic loan deal could be on the table

Meanwhile, Luka Jovic, 22, is coming off a frustrating debut season at the Spanish capital. Having joined Real Madrid last year in a £50 million (€54.7m) deal from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Serbian's campaign was plagued with injuries. He managed just 28 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Despite starting during Sunday's 3-2 win over Real Betis, Jovic will likely be shipped out on loan this season. Italy has long been touted as a potential destination for the Serb with the likes of AS Roma, Inter Milan and AC Milan credited with an interest.

The acquisition of Luka Jovic and Edinson Cavani could strengthen Man United's attack, freeing up Anthony Martial to occupy a place on the wing. United's primary target Jadon Sancho looks set to stay at Borussia Dortmund as the Red Devils are reluctant to meet Dortmund's steep €120 million asking price for the England international.

Manchester United are also linked with a move for Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, who United will look to bring in as an alternative for Sancho. Per reports, United are only interested in a loan move for Dembele. Elsewhere, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are also closing on a move for Porto left-back Alex Telles. The club has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Brazilian full-back and the only thing left is to come to terms on a transfer fee with Porto.

Man United are also considering other options, as reported [Sancho is always the “first target” as Bruno was on last summer] 🔴



Ousmane Démbélé: #MUFC would only consider a *loan* deal + the player always refused to leave Barça [turned down #LFC and Juve bids] on last 3 months. https://t.co/cDIeFFhoe1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 29, 2020

(Image Credits: Edinson Cavani, Luka Jovic, Man United Instagram)