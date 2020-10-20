Bengaluru FC Sign Norwegian Striker Kristian Opseth And Spanish Defender Fran Gonzalez

Bengaluru FC have signed Norwegian forward Kristian Opseth and former Mohun Bagan and Spanish defender, Fran Gonzalez for the upcoming Indan Super League (ISL) season. Fran Gonzalez is expected to fill the void that is being left behind by Albert Serran. The player was a key part of Kibu Vicuna's Mohun Bagan team in the last I-League campaign, winning the title and also scoring ten goals in the process.

Kristian Ospeth, on the other hand, has signed up as a free agent. Bengaluru FC's current overseas roster comprises Cleiton Silva, Erik Paartalu, Juanan, Dimas Delgado, Fran Gonzalez, Kristian Opseth and Deshorn Brown.

And, BOOM!💥The Blues can confirm that Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth and Spanish defender Fran Gonzalez have signed season-long deals with the club. 🔵🔥



Give your fingernails a break now! #NewBlues #DeadlineDuo #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/ukQ1Pj6m7t — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 20, 2020

“I’m really excited by this new challenge. The Indian Super League is growing and getting better with each year. Hopefully, I can contribute to take that level higher. I can’t wait to arrive in Goa and meet my new teammates and get started because I think we can do great things together. I got a good feeling after speaking to the coach (Carles Cuadrat) and the fact that Bengaluru is always a strong competitor for the title triggered the wanting to come,” said Opseth, after putting pen to paper on a season-long deal.

Kristian Opseth began his footballing journey with Kaupanger in Norway, before joining Forde IL Fotball where he scored 36 goals in just 40 appearances. The player then moved to Sogndal FC where he scored 18 goals in 54 appearances for the team in two years. The player then joined FC Bodo on loan followed by a permanent deal. Lastly, the turned out for A-League side Adelaide United FC last season, scoring 6 goals and assisting 2 in 21 appearances.

Fran Gonzalez makes the switch to Bengaluru FC after a season with Mohun Bagan where he won the I-League. He was quoted as saying in an official statement - “After only one season in India, I realised how big Bengaluru FC is as a club. I’m excited to face this new challenge with a top side and a great group of teammates and coaching staff. It will be a different season for sure, staying in Goa without our fans, but I am sure that we can be successful together. I can’t wait to begin!."

Addition of Fran and Kristian makes us very competitive - BFC Coach

Coach Carles Cuadrat expressed his delight and said the signings of Kristian Opseth and Gonzalez would lend solidity to an already strong squad. “The additions of Kristian and Fran to the squad for this season makes us a very competitive team and that’s what we at Bengaluru FC strive to be season after season. Fran has won a title last season and is familiar with Indian conditions. Meanwhile, Kristian is a proven goalscorer and along with Deshorn Brown and Cleiton Silva, he gives us the confidence we need in the attack.”

Image credits: Bengaluru FC