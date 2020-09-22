Bengaluru FC Star Gurpreet Singh Sandhu To Auction Sketches To Support Women's Football

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had a routine of uploading sketches on social media in the lockdown that ensued due to the pandemic. While his talents on the football pitch have brought him plaudits from far and wide, the Indian football team 'keeper is now looking to lead a noble initiative off it. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has revealed that he plans to auction his sketches over the years as part of his hobby so that he can do his part in supporting women's football.

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to auction sketches in support of women's football

The Indian football team goalkeeper has plans to organise an auction where people can come and buy his sketches. These are sketches he has made during his time in long flights, hotel rooms, pre-season and during the lockdown. The Bengaluru FC star has developed a keen interest in sketching and has routinely been uploading the picture of his sketches on social media in the past few months.

We can all do so much more than we think we can. 👨🏽‍🎨 #SketchByGSS https://t.co/s97uP2XMrt pic.twitter.com/R3n0eFeECk — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) September 20, 2020

The Bengaluru FC star is looking to sell his sketches, asking people to buy them with whatever amount they can pay. The money will all go to organizations that are working to develop women's football in the country. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the announcement on social media in which he said that he will auction his sketches and proceeds from them will be going towards the development of women's football. "The winning bids, however small or big, will be doubled and more by me and sent as a donation towards organizations that work for the development of our women's football because it's her game too."

Speaking about his hobby, the Bengaluru FC custodian quipped: “In between, I began to focus on my game a lot more, and somewhere in the way, the artist within me lost against the goalkeeper.” He has been trying to resume work on his childhood hobby as and when he gets free time.“After I came back from Europe, I tried to find my love again. Sketching really helped me focus. When I’m sketching it is the one time that I really have with myself. My ‘me-time’, if you can call it that, It’s not that I’m great at it, but I try to do my sketches at whatever small level I can, during my free time,” the Indian football team 'keeper said on social media.

ISL news: Teams ramp up business ahead of new season

ISL teams have picked up the pace as they reach towards the end of the off-season. Hyderabad FC have signed former Odisha FC forward Aridane Santana to lead their attack while Chennaiyin FC have announced the signing of Bosnian defender Enes Sipovic. ATK- Mohun Bagan parted ways with right-back Ashutosh Mehta and NorthEast United retained talisman Federico Gallego ahead of the new season.

Image credits: Grupreet Singh Sandhu Twitter