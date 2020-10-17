ISL News: Mumbai City FC Rope In Hugo Boumous While BFC Part Ways With Raphael Augusto

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC have announced that they have completed the signing of Hugo Boumous from FC Goa on a two-year deal. Boumous joins the Islanders after a productive season with the Gaurs which saw him win the Golden Ball with 10 goals and 11 assists in 15 appearances.

Hugo Boumous first played under Sergio Lobera at Moroccan club Moghreb Tétouan. He then followed Lobera to FC Goa and now follows the Spaniard to Mumbai City FC. Commenting on his move, Hugo Boumous said: "It is a huge honour for me to be joining a club like Mumbai City. It is no secret that I have had a very successful working relationship with coach Sergio Lobera. He knows how to bring out the best in me and I am delighted to be joining him and my new teammates at this ambitious club. I had a great last season but I want to get better and I want to win trophies."

Hugo knows a thing or two about making the right moves, on the pitch and off it! 😉#ItsAHugoDeal 🔵@AHSBS pic.twitter.com/2GOuUlUkXa — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) October 17, 2020

Boummous continued by saying that he has followed Mumbai City during his time in India. He went on to claim that there were options for him to go to some other places both, in India and abroad. Boumous confirmed that City Football Group’s involvement played a part in his move to the Islanders. "I have big ambitions for myself, and there is no better place to achieve those than Mumbai City. I am really looking forward to contributing to the team’s success in the coming years,” he added.

Bengaluru FC and Raphael Augusto part ways under mutual understanding

Bengaluru FC have parted ways with midfielder Raphael Augusto as the player opted out of the season for personal reasons. The Brazilian had joined Bengaluru FC in 2019 from Chennaiyin FC on a two-year deal and made only nine appearances in the Indian Super League in 2019-20 owing to injuries.

Bengaluru FC and @Raphael_A12 have mutually agreed to terminate the Brazilian's contract with the club, owing to personal reasons. We wish Rapha and his family the best through this phase. #ThankYouRapha pic.twitter.com/N8RX1fLUWO — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 17, 2020

Three young prospects from Indian Arrows join Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of promising young talents Akash Mishra, Rohit Danu and Lalbiakhlua Jongte on long-term deals ahead of the new ISL season. Speaking about the development Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said: “Our philosophy at Hyderabad FC is to have a right mix of young and experienced players. We see the youngsters as a crucial part of not just our squad, but our overall project and we’re very happy to have signed Biaka, Akash and Rohit. All three of them have been training with the team in Goa and we believe they will become important players for our club in the future.”

🚨OFFICIAL! 🚨



Look who's here...



Akash Mishra, Rohit Danu and Lalbiakhlua Jongte sign for Hyderabad FC. #ForTheFuture #HyderabadFC 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/LHvmdfIzop — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) October 16, 2020

