Bengaluru FC To Play Scottish Giants Rangers In 2021 At Ibrox Stadium

Steven Gerrard's Rangers FC are all set to play Bengaluru FC in the summer of 2021 at Ibrox after the Indian football club and Rangers FC inked a partnership with a focus on grassroots development. Through their strategic partnership with Bengaluru FC, Rangers have signed a deal with leading Indian broadcaster Star Sports as rights holders for the coverage of their matches in the Scottish Professional Football League in the Indian market.

The partnership creates a scouting link for Bengaluru to help identify and recruit talent from different parts of the country and, in the years to follow, veteran Rangers players will also pay these camps in India a visit and engage with supporters and youth prospects.

Bengaluru FC help Scottish giants Rangers stitch partnership with Star India

Following the acquisition of the exclusive 2020-2021 season SPFL rights for India, Rangers forged a wide-ranging partnership with Star Sports that includes unique access and behind-the-scenes content, live matches and the exclusive airing of a friendly between Rangers and Bengaluru FC at Ibrox in the summer of 2021.

Following the acquisition of the exclusive 2020/21 season SPFL rights for India, #RangersFC forged a wide-ranging partnership with @StarSportsIndia that includes unique access & behind-the-scenes content, live matches & the exclusive airing of a friendly between with @bengalurufc — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) October 4, 2020

Speaking on the development, James Bisgrove, Rangers Director of Commercial & Marketing said to the media: "We’re thrilled to enter into this innovative partnership with Star Sports. It represents the successful implementation of our international strategy and our thriving relationship with Bengaluru FC in India. The signing of the broadcast deal will give Rangers and the SPFL Premiership unprecedented visibility in India and with it a unique opportunity for both the club and Star Sports to develop commercially."

Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane also believes this will be a great partnership and an opening for newer opportunities. “From the outset, we were sure about partnering with a club with whom we could create meaningful opportunities. This agreement to bring the SPFL and Rangers to television screens in India through Star Sports is a big reinforcement of our joining of hands with Rangers." Tamhane concluded by pointing to the pre-season Bengaluru FC have planned in Glasgow next year and that the pre-season tour is something big to look forward to.

How about that!💥Through their strategic partnership with the Blues, @RangersFC have signed a deal with @StarSportsIndia to secure their position as rights holders for the @SPFL in the Indian market.#WeAreBFC #BlueAcrossBorders pic.twitter.com/i6YB7xBRsC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) October 4, 2020

Indian Football: I League start likely to be pushed back

The I-League is scheduled to take place in Bengal with initial plans of commencement scheduled for the final week of next month. However, during an online meeting with top officials, a few I-League clubs have requested for the start of the league to be pushed back. This request is likely to be granted, given the circumstances in play.

Image: Bengaluru FC Twitter