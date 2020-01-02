Bengaluru FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming Details, Team News, Match Preview

Bengaluru FC host FC Goa for their Matchday 11 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Bengaluru are currently on the third spot of the points table with four wins in 10 games (Draws 4, Losses 2). The Bengaluru-based side have a total of 16 points to their name. The hosts have managed to win just twice in their last 5 clashes (Draw 1, Losses 2). The defending ISL winners have found the net 11 times this season and conceded 6 goals with a goal difference of 5. As for FC Goa, they are on the top spot of the points table with six wins in 10 games (Draws 3, Losses 1). The Goa-based team have not lost a single game in their last five games. FC Goa have managed to bag a total of 21 points in the season with a goal difference of +10.

On Friday, when Bengaluru and Goa clash at the Fortress, @alberto_sp_3 will walk onto the field to face off against his long-time friend - Ferran Corominas. It's a moment the Spaniard has been looking forward to. More via @DeccanHerald #MediaWatch #BFCFCGhttps://t.co/8VzdPMLLJJ — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 2, 2020

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa live streaming details:

Competition: Indian Super League Date and Time: Friday, January 3, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru Where to Watch: Star Sports Network, Hotstar Premium and Jio TV

Bengaluru vs Goa full squads

Bengaluru FC:

Gurpreet Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Aditya Patra, Rahul Bheke, Sairut Kima, Juanan, Rino Anto, Nishu Kumar, Gursimrat Singh, Alberto Serrán, Erik Paartalu, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Kean Lewis, Harmanjot Khabra, Raphael Augusto, Dimas Delgado, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Manuel Omwu, Sunil Chhetri, Semboi Haokip, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Srivas, Edmund Lalrindika.

FC Goa:

Mohammad Nawaz, Lalawmpuia, Shubham Dhas, Naveen Kumar, Konsham Singh, Carlos Peña, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Serigne Fall, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Amey Ranawade, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Jackichand Singh, Kingslee Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Desai, Seminlen Doungel, Coro, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

