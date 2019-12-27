Paul Scholes Takes A Dig At Liverpool's Club World Cup Win, Says Badminton Trophy Better

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United goes back a long time. The English top-tier giants can't stand anything about each other. Their fans, their players and their managers have always been very vocal about their hatred towards each other. Liverpool have won a total of 18 English first division trophies but that was some 30 years ago. That was before the era of Sir Alex Ferguson began.

From then on, Manchester United completely went on to dominate the league as they became the club with the highest number of domestic trophies (20). However, even Manchester United's downfall began with Sir Alex leaving Old Trafford. Now, Reds can win their first Premier League trophy in three decades.

"It looks like Liverpool have enjoyed it, mentioned it and celebrated it" - Paul Scholes

Jurgen Klopp's team won the Champions League last year. It saw their entry in the Club World Cup tournament. Liverpool bagged a 1-0 win over Flamengo to clinch the prestigious trophy which was held by Real Madrid since the past three years. Manchester United won the Club World Cup in 2008. In a BBC Live podcast, United legend Paul Scholes was asked about how much did the trophy matter to him. To which, Scholes replied, "Well, you want to win it once you’re there. I don’t think it was ever something that Manchester United were desperate to win."

This looked like a slight dig from Paul Scholes. Football Pundit Robbie Savage was also present at the podcast. After listening to Scholes' thoughts on Club World Cup, Robbie asked him which trophy is more important to him - the badminton trophy he won at his local club or the 2008 Club World Cup. To which, Paul Scholes replied by saying, "The badminton trophy." The banter between Liverpool and Manchester United legends is always a treat to watch.

Watch the whole interview:

"Even now if someone said to you 'What trophies did you win over the years?' I don't think we'd mention the World Club Championship." 👀



They won it just like #LFC back it in 2008...#MUFC legend Paul Scholes tells @RobbieSavage8 his badminton trophy is more important to him 😂 pic.twitter.com/UYQAbpcgiw — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) December 27, 2019

