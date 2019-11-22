ISL, Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Match Preview And Predicted Line-ups

India's dream to qualify for World Cup 2022 is almost over as the Men in Blue failed to grab a win in the international break. However, the boys will come back to play for their respective ISL teams. Defending champions Bengaluru FC will host Kerala Blasters in their Matchday 5 clash of ISL 2019-20. Bengaluru FC are still unbeaten in the league but have just managed to win one out of four games played so far (D3). The Sunil Chhetri-led side is on the fifth-spot of the table with six points to their name.

As for Kerala Blasters, they have faced a very poor start to their season. They have emerged victorious in just one game out of the four games played (L2 D1). The visitors are in the seventh position on the points table. Both the teams are struggling for consistency and will be hoping to up the ante in the upcoming games. Out of the four games played between the two sides, Kerala Blasters FC have failed to win a single game. The two teams have shared the spoils in one game and Bengaluru FC have been on the winning side on three occasions.

ISL: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted Line-ups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Abdul Hakku, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche

EP: There are a lot of people who live in Bangalore who are from Kerala, so it adds a bit more to the rivalry. It's important for us to put on a spectacle. We want to put on a show and make sure these fans come back week in and week out because that's what's important. #BFCKB — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 22, 2019

