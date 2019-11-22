The Debate
ISL, Bengaluru FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Match Preview And Predicted Line-ups

Football News

ISL, Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters: Bengaluru FC are still unbeaten in the league but have just managed to win one out of four games played so far (D3).

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
ISL

India's dream to qualify for World Cup 2022 is almost over as the Men in Blue failed to grab a win in the international break. However, the boys will come back to play for their respective ISL teams. Defending champions Bengaluru FC will host Kerala Blasters in their Matchday 5 clash of ISL 2019-20. Bengaluru FC are still unbeaten in the league but have just managed to win one out of four games played so far (D3). The Sunil Chhetri-led side is on the fifth-spot of the table with six points to their name.

Also Read | Arsenal Vs Southampton: Match Preview And Live Streaming Details

As for Kerala Blasters, they have faced a very poor start to their season. They have emerged victorious in just one game out of the four games played (L2 D1). The visitors are in the seventh position on the points table. Both the teams are struggling for consistency and will be hoping to up the ante in the upcoming games. Out of the four games played between the two sides, Kerala Blasters FC have failed to win a single game. The two teams have shared the spoils in one game and Bengaluru FC have been on the winning side on three occasions.

Also Read | Jose Mourinho And Nemanja Matic Can Reunite Again, Atleast The Internet Thinks So

ISL: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted Line-ups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Rahul Bheke, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Raphael Augusto, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Abdul Hakku, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Rahul KP, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Also Read | Crystal Palace Vs Liverpool: Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Match Preview

Also Read | Diego Maradona Sends An Emotional Message To Roger Federer After Missing His Game

Published:
COMMENT
