Hyderabad Vs Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC Respectable But Hyderabad Not Afraid, Phil Brown Says

The newly formed Hyderabad FC will host Bengaluru FC for their Matchday 6 clash of Indian Super League 2019-20. Defending champions Bengaluru FC are currently unbeaten in the league with two wins and three draws in five games played. The Sunil Chhetri-led side have won their previous two clashes in the competition and are at the third spot on the points table. As for Hyderabad FC, they are facing a crisis in their first season as they have managed to win just once in five games and are on the last spot on the points table. Hyderabad FC just have three points in the tournament so far and have a goal difference of (-8).

Also Read | Everton's Andre Gomes Gets Tons Of Messages From Fans Wishing Him A Speedy Recovery

Phil Brown talks before the Hyderabad vs Bengaluru clash

Hyderabad FC manager Phil Brown, while talking in a pre-match press conference, stated that Hyderabad FC are aware of the quality that Bengaluru FC possess, seeing the way they cruised to the championship title last season. Brown added that they have a lot of respect for the opposition and will leave no stones unturned while preparing for the match. According to the 60-year-old, Bengaluru FC have always been consistent in terms of team selection and team formation. Brown mentioned that Hyderabad FC need to match up to their opponents' consistency to do well in the league.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic Becomes Co-owner Of Hammarby FC After Buying 50% Of Their Shares

Brown is optimistic that Hyderabad FC will find momentum when they will be consistent in terms of teams and formation. He revealed his admiration for the way Bengaluru FC conducts their business but he also understands that newly formed Hyderabad FC will take some time to reach their level. The head coach insisted that Hyderabad FC will have to figure out the way they want to define themselves. The match is scheduled to start on November 29, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST).

Also Read | Real Madrid And Zidane Set To Transfter Vinicius Jr On Loan?

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Talks About Tottenham's Last Year Champions League Stint