Dimitar Berbatov Turns 39: Throwback To His Glorious Tottenham And Manchester United Days

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Dimitar Berbatov celebrated his 39th birthday on Thursday, January 30, 2020. One of the most skillful strikers of his time, Berbatov terrorised defences with his brilliant first touch during his time at a host of clubs including Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Fulham, AS Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen. Berbatov officially declared his retirement from football on 19th September 2019.

Berbatov: Former Tottenham and Manchester United star's career at a glance

Dimitar Berbatov started with his home-town club Pirin before joining CSKA Sofia as a 17-year-old. After that, he moved to Bayer Leverkusen in 2001. After five and a half years of banging goals in Bundesliga, the Bulgarian moved to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur before securing a move to Manchester United. Berbatov won two Premier League titles, a League Cup and also won the FIFA Club World Cup. Berbatov had spells with Fulham, AS Monaco, PAOK and Kerala Blasters. On his birthday, let's take a look at his best moments.

Dimitar Berbatov's best moments

'Berba Spin'

Manchester United boasted an attack loaded with Carlos Tevez, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Dimitar Berbatov. The Bulgarian was arguably the most skillful of the lot. Berbatov had a skill to his name, often labelled as the ‘Berba spin.’ Berbatov was in full flow against West Ham and he played an incredible assist to Cristiano Ronaldo with his trademark spin.

Berbatov trending after signing for Kerala Blasters. Gives a good excuse to post the Berba spin. What an assist 🙌🏻pic.twitter.com/lV0sF8u2CT — Michael Barton (@mrmichaelbarton) August 23, 2017

First touch

Dimitar Berbatov had one of the silkiest first touches in world football. In a Premier League fixture against Aston Villa, he also produced one of the best contacts in Premier League history as he took down a cross-field pass with ease. Romelu Lukaku, have a look!

Dimitar Berbatov hangs up his boots.



A genius one minute, nonchalant the next, and sometimes both simultaneously pic.twitter.com/G2gTscChDE — Mohamed Moallim (@iammoallim) September 19, 2019

Hat-trick vs Liverpool

Dimitar Berbatov was a big game player and he absolutely lived up to the billing when United played arch-rivals Liverpool in 2010. Berbatov single-handedly destroyed Liverpool with a hat-trick. The second goal was the pick of the bunch as he produced a pin-point overhead kick.

