Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Son £249 Worth Boots On 10th Birthday, Calls Him 'source Of Pride'

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo recently celebrated his son's 10th birthday. The Real Madrid legend posted a photo with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr on his Instagram account with a heartwarming caption. Cristiano Ronaldo called his eldest son his 'source of joy'. Both father and son are look-alikes in the post as both can be seen sporting long hair.

Juventus' superstar penned down a message for his son in Portuguese which translates to 'I can't even believe that my boy is 10 years old! 'As time passed ... you have always been a source of pride for the father who loves you so much. Congratulations, Puppy! A happy day! I love you so much!.'

Juventus star wishes Cristiano Ronaldo Jr on his 10th birthday

As reported by the Mirror, Cristiano Ronaldo gifted his son a new pair of Mercurial Safari football studs which costs around £249. The father-son were seen wearing the same pair of boots in Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram stories. The Juventus forward first released the famous Mercurial Safari boots 10 years ago and relaunched its new version on June 16, 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo posted multiple videos of the father-son duo donning the matching Mercurial Safari on his Instagram stories. Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen giving a helping hand to his son while tying the laces.

Cristiano Ronaldo family

Cristiano Ronaldo and son then entered the football turf in their home where they can be seen jogging for a while before contesting in a race. Cristiano Ronaldo can be heard saying 'He always wins' after the race. Cristiano Ronaldo also has a set of twins, Eva and Mateo. He also has a daughter with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a very important game to play on Wednesday night as Juventus have booked their place in the Coppa Italia final against Napoli. The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 12:30 AM IST and can be live streamed on the official Serie A channel on YouTube.

Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus

