BFC VS CFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

A Southern Derby awaits us in the Hero Indian Super League as Bengaluru FC host Chennaiyin FC on Friday. The ISL match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday, February 5 and set to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's look at the BFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details of this ISL encounter.

Bengaluru FC will walk into the match following a comprehensive 2-0 win against SC East Bengal in their previous Indian Super League outing. Following a four-match winless run consisting of three draws, Bengaluru FC's interim coach Naushad Moosa will be extremely happy to finally register a commanding win. Currently slotted sixth on the ISL table, the hosts have managed 18 points from 15 games and will be hoping to build some positive momentum and edge closer to a top-four finish.

Chennaiyin FC are just two points away from matching their opponents' points tally and will be hoping to win the match and secure three points which will see them move above Bengaluru FC in the ISL table. They are currently slotted 8th in ISL standings with 16 points from fifteen games having registered only three wins. Csaba Laszlo's men will start the match following a 2-0 loss to 4th-ranked Hyderabad FC and look to bounce back to winning ways as soon as possible

BFC vs CFC Playing 11s (likely)

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Francisco Gonzalez, Parag Srivas, Harmanjot Khabra, Pratik Chaudhari, Dimas Delgado, Suresh Wangjam, Cleiton Silva, Udanta Singh, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri.

Chennaiyin FC - Vishal Kaith, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Eli Sabia, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Germanpreet Singh, Memo Moura, Thoi Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves.

BFC vs CFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders- Harmanjot Khabra, Eli Sabia, Parag Srivas, Enes Sipovic

Midfielders- Dimas Delgado, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Udanta Singh, Thoi Singh

Strikers- Sunil Chhetri, Esmael Goncalves

BFC VS CFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Esmael Goncalves or Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain- Dimas Delgado or Lallianzuala Chhangte

BFC vs CFC Match Prediction

With vital points up for grabs, both teams will be desperate to secure three points and aim to remain in contention for a top-four finish. Given Chennaiyin FC's poor run of form, we expect a narrow win for the Bengaluru FC at the end of this match.

Prediction- Bengaluru FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC

Note: The above BFC vs CFC Dream11 prediction, BFC vs CFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BFC vs CFC Dream11 Team and BFC vs CFC Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.