BFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top-picks, Hero Indian Super League Preview

Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United will look to keep their unbeaten record when the two sides face each other in the Indian Super League at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 8 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and the probable BFC vs NEUFC playing 11.

BFC vs NEUFC live: BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Carles Cuadrat’s Bengaluru FC come into the game winning against Chennaiyin FC while NorthEast United FC won against new entrants SC East Bengal. Both teams will come into the game with a positive mindset. On one hand, we have a NorthEast United team that has scored in every game and on the other, there is a very well-organised Bengaluru FC side. Based on the recent run of form, our BFC vs NEUFC match prediction is that the game will end in a draw.

Did you know? ℹ️



Young Keeper Gurmeet Singh hasn't conceded a single goal in his 3️⃣ #HeroISL appearances for the Club. 👏🏻#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/dhKTosGBrh — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 7, 2020

BFC vs NEUFC live: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on eight occasions, Bengaluru have won five while NorthEast have just one win from the eight games. On the remaining two occasions both teams shared the spoils. The last time the two sides met Bengaluru FC win 2 - 0.

It's the Highlanders who make their way to the Fatorda tonight as the Blues ready themselves for a fourth clash in the 2020-21 Indian Super League. Come on, BFC! #WeAreBFC #BFCNEU pic.twitter.com/qYMUfMIIAb — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 8, 2020

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: Probable BFC vs NEUFC playing 11

Bengaluru FC probable 11 - Gurpreet Singh; Rahul Bheke, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Ashique Karuniyan; Suresh Wangjam, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado; Deshorn Brown, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva

NorthEast United probable 11 - Gurmeet Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Luís Machado; Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla

BFC vs NEUFC live: Top picks for BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team

BFC vs NEUFC live: Bengaluru FC top picks

Dimas Delgado

Erik Paartalu

BFC vs NEUFC live: NorthEast United top picks

Khassa Camara

Idrissa Sylla

BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction: BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Gurpreet Singh

Defenders - Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders - Dimas Delgado (C) , Erik Paartalu, Khassa Camara, Cleiton Silva

Forwards - Sunil Chhetri, Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla (VC)

Note: The above BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction, BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 team and BFC vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: ISL Media