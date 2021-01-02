BHA Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Game Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA) will go up against Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Saturday, January 2 at 11:00 PM IST. The game will be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England. Here is our BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction, top picks and BHA vs WOL Dream11 team.

BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction: BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction and preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently at the twelfth spot on the Premier League table with twenty-one points. Conor Coady and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing seven (three draws). Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are at the seventeenth spot with thirteen points and a win-loss record of 2-7 (seven draws).

BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction: BHA vs WOL Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Saturday, January 2, 2020

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England

BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction: BHA vs WOL probable playing 11

BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion probable playing 11

Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Ben White, Dan Burn, Joel Veltman, Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Gross, Solly March, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard

BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction: Wolverhampton Wanderers probable playing 11

Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva

BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction: BHA vs WOL Dream11 team, top picks

Brighton & Hove Albion: Adam Webster, Solly March, Neal Maupay

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Roman Saiss, Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto

BHA vs WOL Match prediction: BHA vs WOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Rui Patricio

Defenders: Roman Saiss, Adam Webster, Ben White

Midfielders: Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Solly March, Pascal Gross

Forwards: Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Neal Maupay

BHA vs WOL team: BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Wolverhampton Wanderers are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction, BHA vs WOL Dream11 team, probable BHA vs WOL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BHA vs WOL Dream11 team and BHA vs WOL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

