BHA Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Game Preview

Quick links:
Brighton & Hove Albion (BHA) will go up against Wolverhampton Wanderers (WOL) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Saturday, January 2 at 11:00 PM IST. The game will be played at the Falmer Stadium in Brighton, England. Here is our BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction, top picks and BHA vs WOL Dream11 team.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are currently at the twelfth spot on the Premier League table with twenty-one points. Conor Coady and team have played sixteen games so far in the tournament, winning six and losing seven (three draws). Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are at the seventeenth spot with thirteen points and a win-loss record of 2-7 (seven draws).
Also Read l Tottenham vs Leeds United live stream, prediction, team news, Premier League live
Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Ben White, Dan Burn, Joel Veltman, Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma, Pascal Gross, Solly March, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard
Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Roman Saiss, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva
Also Read l Premier League circuit breaker idea called out by fans and pundits alike; Grealish agrees
Also Read l Premier League games back behind closed doors as Covid-19 restrictions increase in UK
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Wolverhampton Wanderers are the favourites to win the game.
Injury worries for both camps, targets for 2021 and more in your pre-match briefing for #BRIWOL.— Wolves (@Wolves) January 1, 2021
🔍🗞
Note: The above BHA vs WOL Dream11 prediction, BHA vs WOL Dream11 team, probable BHA vs WOL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BHA vs WOL Dream11 team and BHA vs WOL match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l Jose Mourinho mocks Premier League as Spurs game gets called off hours before kick-off