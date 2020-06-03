Timo Werner Transfer: PL Clubs Have 12 Days To Trigger RB Leipzig Star's £49m Clause

The Timo Werner transfer saga could finally come to an end over the next 12 days with Premier League clubs receiving a boost in relation to the Timo Werner release clause. According to reports, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea have until June 15 to sign the 24-year-old forward from RB Leipzig as the Timo Werner release clause currently stands at £49m (€55m). According to reports, the Timo Werner release clause could be triggered at £49m (€55m) until June 15 and either one of the three Premier League clubs will hope to confirm a Timo Werner transfer over the next 12 days before the window of opportunity closes.

Timo Werner transfer news: Timo Werner release clause at £49m

According to a report from Sky Sports, the Timo Werner release clause at RB Leipzig is currently just under £50m which has put the trio of Premier League clubs on red alert for the Timo Werner transfer. The report states that the Timo Werner release clause of £49m (€55m) runs out on June 15, giving his Premier League suitors just 12 days to complete a transfer for the German international. Werner has a contract with RB Leipzig that expires in 2023.

Clubs have until Monday 15th June to active Timo Werner's release clause which stands at £49m. Liverpool were favourites to sign him but apparently dont want to pay that much. Tell me, is he worth forking out for? For that kind of price, I would be very tempted. pic.twitter.com/G4c0Ql7btl — Manchester is BLUE (@manchesterisB) June 3, 2020

Timo Werner transfer news: Timo Werner Liverpool target

Multiple reports claim that Liverpool will be the final destination for Timo Werner as the Reds are reportedly leading the race to sign the 24-year-old striker. The Timo Werner Liverpool links have advanced as Jurgen Klopp is seemingly keen on adding more firepower up front. A number of Liverpool fans believe that Werner will be a great addition to Klopp's attacking department. Werner has been in great goalscoring form for RB Leipzig since the resumption of the Bundesliga, scoring four goals in as many games, leading Julian Nagelsmann's team to third on the table.

Timo Werner is the third player to be directly involved in 30 league goals in Bundesliga this season.



✓ Jadon Sancho

✓ Robert Lewandowski

✓ Timo Werner



Must-watch talent. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GGs56MOSaA — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 24, 2020

Reports from The Athletic have claimed that Liverpool will not be spending big in the summer due to the coronavirus crisis that has had a massive financial impact on the club. However, if Liverpool are keen on a Timo Werner transfer, they could ensure the move for under £50m over the next 12 days due to his release clause. More so, Frank Lampard's Chelsea were unable to make any new additions to their squad in the January transfer window but Lampard is hoping to add a top-quality goalscorer to his ranks in the summer and the Blues have been heavily linked with Werner. Werner has scored 31 goals for RB Leipzig across all competitions this season and registered nine assists as well.

