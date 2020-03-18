Blaise Matuidi Tests Positive For Coronavirus, 2nd Juventus Player After Daniele Rugani

Defending Serie A champions Juventus FC have confirmed that midfielder Blaise Matuidi tested positive for coronavirus. Matuidi is the second Juventus player to have contracted the virus after Daniele Rugani tested positive for COVID-19. Fearing coronavirus outbreak, Serie A has suspended all fixtures until April 3.

Serie A postponed: Juventus confirm Blaise Matuidi coronavirus report

In an official statement, Juventus confirmed that after carrying out medical tests, Blaise Matuidi tested positive for coronavirus. The player has been in self-isolation at his home. The French international will be monitored, said the statement. However, the club claimed that the player was doing well and was asymptomatic.

Blaise Matuidi coronavirus: Serie A postponed until April

Italy is reportedly the worst affected country in Europe, while only second to China globally. All sporting events including the Serie A have been suspended. Earlier, the games were played behind closed doors, however, keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Italian government announced its immediate suspension.

Blaise Matuidi coronavirus: Daniele Rugani coronavirus update

Last week, Juventus had confirmed that defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. After his diagnosis, first-team players were asked to self-isolate at home to avoid any further contact with the infected population. The player sent out a message on his Twitter handle. He claimed that he was doing well. He also acknowledged the untiring efforts of medical professionals across the world.

Blaise Matuidi coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine in Portugal

There were also reports of midfielder Paulo Dybala testing positive for coronavirus. However, the club and the player later clarified that he tested negative. The player also confirmed that he was doing well.

Blaise Matuidi coronavirus: Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine

Daniele Rugani’s teammate and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo flew back to his hometown Madeira, Portugal after the pandemic's ever-growing number in Italy. It is reported that Ronaldo might stay in Madeira until the situation in Italy improves completely. The player has reportedly bought an island in the Pacific ocean to undergo self-quarantine along with his family.

