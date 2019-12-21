UTR Vs FEY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Utrecht are set to host Feyenoord for their Matchday 18 clash in the Eredivisie 2019-20 season on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 6.30 PM IST at Stadion Galgenwaard. Utrecht are currently on the 5th spot of the points table with 9 wins in 17 games and a total of 29 points to their name (Draws 2, Losses 6). The hosts have managed to win just twice in their last 5 league games but are unbeaten in their last 2 games in the competition. The hosts have scored a total of 32 goals this season and have only conceded 23 goals (GD 9).

As for Feyenoord, they are on the 6th spot of the table with 7 wins in 17 games (Losses 3, Draws 7). They have a total of 28 points in the season with a goal difference of 4. Feyenoord have not won a single game in their last five played in the league Here's the UTR vs FEY Dream11 prediction and team.

UTR vs FEY Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

M Paes (UTR) (Points: 8.5)

Defenders

E Botteghin (FEY) (Points: 26.5)

J Hoogma (UTR) (Points: 5.5)

M Senesi (FEY) (Points: 39) (Vice-Captain)

L Geertruida (FEY) (Points: 27.5)

Midfielders

S Berghuis (FEY) (Points: 93) (Captain)

G Kerk (UTR) (Points: 4.5)

J Toornstra (FEY) (Points: 30)

L Fer (FEY) (Points: 26.5)

Forwards

N Jorgensen (FEY) (Points: 36.5)

A Dalmau (UTR) (Points: 10)

Utrecht start as favourites to win but Feyenoord are expected to fetch you more points.

Please make note that these predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

UTR vs FEY Dream11 Predicted Playing XIs

Utrecht: Paes; Klaiber, Janssen, Hoogma, Van der Maarel; Van Overeem; Maher, Van de Streek; Gustafson; Kerk, Bahebeck

Unavailable: Ramselaar (Injured), Adrian Dalmau (Injured)

Feyenoord: Vermeer; Geertruida, Botteghin, Senesi, Malacia; Toornstra, Fer, Kokcu; Berghuis, Jorgensen, Sinisterra

Unavailable: Van Beek (Injured), Karsdorp (Injured)