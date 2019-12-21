PSV Vs ZWO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

PSV Eindhoven host Zwolle for their Matchday 18 clash in the Eredivisie 2019-20 season on Sunday, December 22 at the Philips Stadium at 12.00 AM IST. PSV Eindhoven are currently on the fourth spot of the points table with 9 wins in 17 games (Draws 4, Losses 4). They have a total of 31 points to their name. They have won twice in their last five games (L2 D1). The hosts have found the net 38 times this season and conceded 22 goals. They have a positive goal difference of 16.

As for Zwolle, they are on the 15th spot of the points table with 5 wins and 11 losses this season (Draw 1). Zwolle have won twice in the last 5 games and lost thrice. Zwolle have managed to bag a total of 16 points in the season with a goal difference of -14. Here's the PSV vs ZWO Dream11.

PSV vs ZWO Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

L Unnerstall (PSV) (Points: 18)

Defenders

D Dumfries (PSV) (Points: 27)

G Hamer (ZWO) (Points: 15.5)

D Schwaab (PSV) (Points: 33)

T Baumgarti (PSV) (Points: 9.5)

Midfielders

I Hassani (ZWO) (Points: 1)

M Ihattaren (PSV) (Points: 42) (Vice-Captain)

P Rosario (PSV) (Points: 27.5)

M Saymak (ZWO) (Points: 11.5)

Forwards

S Bergwijn (PSV) (Points: 43) (Captain)

L Thy (ZWO) (Points: 4.5)

PSV Eindhoven start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

PSV vs ZWO Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

PSV Eindhoven :

Jeroen Zoet, Lars Unnerstall, Robin Ruiter, Mike Van De Meulenhof, Toni Lato, Nick Viergever, Timo Baumgartl, Daniel Schwaab, Jorrit Hendrix, Oliver Boscagli, Jordan Teze, Justin De Haas, Bruma, Érick Gutiérrez, Ibrahim Afellay, Pablo Rosario, Gastón Pereiro, Denzel Dumfries, Mohammed Ihattaren, Ritsu Doan, Ryan Thomas, Michal Sadilek, Richard Ledezma, Robin Lauwers, Nonso Madueke, Donyell Malen, Steven Bergwijn, Kostas Mitroglou, Sam Lammers, Cody Gakpo, Cyril Ngonge, Amar Catic

PEC Zwolle:

Xavier Mous, Michael Zetterer, Mike Hauptmeijer, Yuta Nakayama, Iliass Bel Hassani, Sam Kersten, Darryl Lachman, Anthony Dekono, Marc-Oliver Doué, Destan Bajselmani, Bram van Polen, Thomas Lam, Kenneth Paal, Mustafa Saymak, Mike van Duinen, Rick Dekker, Thomas Bruns, Pelle Clement, Etienne Reijnen, Dean Huiberts, Jarni Koorman, Jarno Westerman, Gustavo Hamer, Quinten Van den Heerik, Thomas Van Den Belt, Vito van Crooy, Reza Ghoochannejhad, Lennart Thy, Dennis Johnsen, Sai Van Wermeskerken.

