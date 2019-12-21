PSG Vs AMI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Paris Saint Germain host Amiens SC for their Matchday 18 clash in the Ligue 1 2019-20 season. PSG are currently on the top spot of the points table with 14 wins in 17 games and a total of 42 points to their name (Draws 0, Losses 3). PSG have managed to win all their last 5 league games. The hosts have scored a total of 39 goals this season and have only conceded 9 goals (GD 30). As for Amiens SC, they are on the 17th spot of the table with 4 wins in 17 games (Losses 8, Draws 5). They have a total of 17 points in the season with a goal difference of (-4). Amiens SC have not won a single game in their last five games played in the league (Losses 4, Draw 1). The match is scheduled for Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1:15 AM (IST) at Le Parc des Princes. Here's the PSG vs AMI Dream11 prediction and team.

PSG vs AMI Dream11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper:

K Navas (PSG) (Points: 46.5)

Defenders

T Silva (PSG) (Points: 71) (Vice-Captain)

J Bernat (PSG) (Points: 58)

H Aleesami (AMI) (Points: 0)

S Sy (AMI) (Points: 0)

Midfielders

A Maria (PSG) (Points: 65.5)

A Blin (AMI) (Points: 0)

B Zungu (AMI) (Points: 0)

Strikers

K Mbappe (PSG) (Points: 61.5) (Captain)

Neymar (PSG) (Points: 43.5)

M Icardi (PSG) (Points: 42.5)

PSG start as favourites to win the match.

Please note that these predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

PSG vs AMI Full Squads

Paris Saint-Germain :

Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Thiago Silva, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa, Thomas Meunier, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Mitchel Bakker, Abdou Diallo, Colin Dagba, Loïc Mbe Soh, Ángel Di María, Julian Draxler, Pablo Sarabia, Marco verratti, Ander herrera, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye.

SC Amiens:

Régis Gurtner, Mathieu Dreyer, Boris Essele, Arturo Calabresi, Thomas Monconduit, Bakaye Dibassy, Christophe Jallet, Sanasi Sy, Chadrac Akolo, Jordan Lefort, Aurélien Chedjou, Valentin Gendrey, Prince Gouano, Eddy Gnahoré, Saman Ghoddos, Bongani Zungu, Sehrou Guirassy, Gaël Kakuta, Juan Ferney Otero, Haitam Aleesami, Alexis Blin, Rafal Kurzawa, Madih Talal, Mathieu Bodmer, Fousseni Diabate, Jayson Papeau, Ulrich Eneme, Jonathan Bumbu, Moussa Konaté, Stiven Mendoza, Jack Lahne, Quentin Cornette, Umit Demirel, Darell Tokpa.

