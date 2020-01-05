The Debate
BOG Vs FIO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Football News

BOG vs FIO Dream11: Bologna take on Fiorentina in the Matchday 18 of the Serie A on Monday. Here is our Dream11 prediction, team news and all other details.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
bog vs fio dream11

Bologna take on Fiorentina in Matchday 18 of the Serie A on Monday. The match is set to be played at the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara, Italy. The game commences at 5:00 PM (IST).

BOG vs FIO Dream11 Preview

It’s been a decent season for Bologna so far, as they in the top half of the table with 22 points from 17 games. They face Fiorentina after their spirited 2-3 away victory over Leece and would love to add another win to their kitty and push for a European qualification spot. Fiorentina have struggled this season and are 15th in the Serie A table, accumulating g 17 points in as many games. They were beaten comfortably by Roma in their last game, and would look to turn tables on their poor season.

 BOG vs FIO Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

  • Bologna are without the services of Blerim Dzemalli, Federico Santander, Ladislav Krejci and Mitchell Dijks due to injuries.
  • For Fiorentina, Franck Ribery is an absentee as he recovers from injury, while Federico Chiesa is also doubtful to make the team

BOG vs FIO Dream11 Predicted XI

  • BOG: Lukasz Skorupski, Ibrahima Mbaye, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Mattia Bani, Stefano Denswil, Gary Medel, Andrea Poli, Ricardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano,  Nicola Sansone, Rodrigo Palacio
  • FIO:  Bartlomiej Dragowski, Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Martin Caceres, Pol Lirola, Milan Badelj, Erick Pulgar, Gaetano Castrovilli, Dalbert, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Dusan Vlahovic

BOG vs FIO Dream11 Picks

Ricardo Orsolini scored a brace in the last match and is expected to be amongst goals again. Nicola Sansone and Rodrigo Palacio also have been on fine form and should make your Dream11 team. Kevin-Prince Boateng’s performance is key if Fiorentina wants to take something away from the game. Expect the wing-backs, Pol Lirola and Dalbert to grab an assist or two.

BOG vs FIO Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

  • Captain – Orsolini, Sansone, Boateng
  • Vice-Captain –Palacio, Dalbert, Badelj
  • Ricardo Orsolini and Kevin-Prince Boateng will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

BOG vs FIO Dream11 Team

  • Keeper – Dragowski
  • Defenders – Danilo, Dalbert, Caceres,
  • Midfielders – Orsolini, Sansone, Poli, Badlej
  • Forwards – Boateng, Palacio, Vlahovic

BOG vs FIO Dream11 Prediction

  • Bologna are likely to thump past Fiorentina.

Published:
COMMENT
