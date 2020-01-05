BOG Vs FIO Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

Bologna take on Fiorentina in Matchday 18 of the Serie A on Monday. The match is set to be played at the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara, Italy. The game commences at 5:00 PM (IST).
REMEMBER THIS BANGER? 🔙🚀— Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) January 3, 2020
Christodoulopoulos let fly with this beauty in #BolognaFiorentina a few years ago 🤩🇬🇷#WeAreOne ❤💙 pic.twitter.com/Zad0LTBGYC
It’s been a decent season for Bologna so far, as they in the top half of the table with 22 points from 17 games. They face Fiorentina after their spirited 2-3 away victory over Leece and would love to add another win to their kitty and push for a European qualification spot. Fiorentina have struggled this season and are 15th in the Serie A table, accumulating g 17 points in as many games. They were beaten comfortably by Roma in their last game, and would look to turn tables on their poor season.
Ricardo Orsolini scored a brace in the last match and is expected to be amongst goals again. Nicola Sansone and Rodrigo Palacio also have been on fine form and should make your Dream11 team. Kevin-Prince Boateng’s performance is key if Fiorentina wants to take something away from the game. Expect the wing-backs, Pol Lirola and Dalbert to grab an assist or two.
