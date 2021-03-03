Bordeaux Vs PSG Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Match Preview, Ligue 1 Live

Jean-Louis Gasset's Bordeaux will square off against Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on Wednesday, March 3. The Matchday 28 Ligue 1 clash between the two teams is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM local time (Thursday, March 4 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Bordeaux vs PSG team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Bordeaux vs PSG game preview

Bordeaux currently find themselves at the 11th spot in the Ligue 1 standings, with 33 points from 27 games. Jean-Louis Gasset's side are enduring a torrid run of form at present as they lost their sixth game in seven against Metz over the weekend. Bordeaux are eight points adrift of the top five and eight clear of the relegation zone. Les Girondins have also only found the back of the net once in their last four home matches. Given their recent run of results, a European berth is seemingly dead in the water now.

Training session today ahead of the trip to Bordeaux! 📸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/F3uX8kPjf5 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, PSG are in second place on the Ligue 1 table, with 57 points from 27 games. Mauricio Pochettino's side are two points behind league leaders Lille and will be hoping to keep the pressure on Christophe Galtier's side. PSG suffered a humbling 2-0 defeat against Monaco on February 22 but bounced back with a 4-0 win over Dijon at the weekend.

Bordeaux vs PSG team news, injures and suspensions

For Bordeaux, Yacine Adli and Loris Benito will return from suspension for the game. However, Otavio and Toma Basic are still out injured for the hosts. Hatem Ben Arfa was dropped from the starting line up at the weekend but will hope to force his way back in for Wednesday's meeting against his former club.

For PSG, talisman Neymar is still out injured. The defending French champions also lost Marco Verratti, Mauro Icardi and Alessandro Florenzi to injury and illness prior to the win at Dijon. With Kylian Mbappe suspended for the game, Pablo Sarabia is expected to start in attack alongside Moise Kean.

Bordeaux vs PSG prediction

Bordeaux have been woeful of late while PSG have also had a rather inconsistent season by their standards. However, despite the injuries for the visitors, our prediction for the game is a 3-1 win for PSG.

Ligue 1 live: Where to watch Bordeaux vs PSG live?

There will be no live telecast/streaming of the game in India. However, fans can still find live scores and updates on the social media handles of both teams. In the USA, the Bordeaux vs PSG live stream will be available on FuboTV.

Image Credits - PSG, Bordeaux Instagram