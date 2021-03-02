Man City Boss Guardiola Heaps Praise On Mumbai City FC After ISL 2021 Shield Win

Mumbai City FC succeeded in beating defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan as they went on to win the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 League Winner's Shield. The club, which was acquired by the City Football Group in November 2019, emerged victorious over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final league game to seal a berth in the AFC Champions League.

Manchester City are one of the key clubs under the ambit of the City Football Group and it was thus expected that manager Pep Guardiola would send out a special message on Mumbai City's epic milestone.

Also Read | City Football Group teams: Mumbai City FC, Man City, other teams owned majorly by ADUG

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday to claim the top spot in the ISL 2020-21 standings as the clinched the League Winner's Shield. Mourtada Fall and Bartholomew Ogbeche struck one goal each for Mumbai City FC as they went on to defend their lead until the final whistle.

PEP on @MumbaiCityFC 💬 Incredible success. It is part of the CFG family.



Now comes the play-off. Hopefully they can do well.



Congratulations to all the people. Every league is tricky and when you win it is well deserved. — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 1, 2021

And Guardiola could not hide his excitement at Man City's sister club's magnificent success. The manager, while speaking with the media ahead of the Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, described it as an incredible success. Insisting that Mumbai City FC were a part of the City Football Group, he hoped that the team does well in the playoffs. "Congratulations to all the people. Every league is tricky and when you win it is well deserved", said the Spanish tactician.

Also Read | Who is Bartholomew Ogbeche? Mumbai City FC star who helped the team to the top of ISL

Mumbai City FC to play FC Goa in semi-final

Mumbai City FC are one of the eight clubs globally whose majority stakes are owned by the Abu Dhabi-based City Football Group. And club manager Sergio Lobera has acknowledged City Football Group's efforts in improving the team. As quoted by The Telegraph, he said, "I am very happy because the club and the City Football Group have made a big effort to give us all that we need to work with. It is a moment to enjoy."

Also Read | Mumbai City FC clinch ISL Shield, book AFC Champions League spot; Man City send wishes

Four clubs including Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC and FC Goa have qualified for the play-offs of the Hero ISL, which begins from March 5 onwards. Mumbai City FC will play their the first leg of the semi-final against fourth-placed FC Goa on March 5 followed by the second leg three days later. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished second in the league stage, will square off against third-placed NorthEast United FC.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC to plant 5 trees in Goa for every goal scored in the ISL this season\

Image courtesy: Mumbai City FC, Man City Twitter