Liverpool Great Dirk Kuyt Calls Man United's Bruno Fernandes The Best Player In The World

There is currently no footballer in the world playing as well as Man United's Bruno Fernandes, according to Liverpool legend Dirk Kuyt. The Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation for the 20-time English champions ever since his arrival at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. Kuyt has also claimed that due to Bruno's impact at United, his compatriot Donny van de Beek has struggled to get regular football since his move from Ajax to the Theatre of Dreams in the summer.

ALSO READ: Barcagate: Club Legends Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique Revealed As Key Targets Of I3 Ventures

Dirk Kuyt heaps praise on Man United talisman Bruno Fernandes

While speaking to Sky Sports News after Man United earned a 4-0 away win over Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 game, Dirk Kuyt was full of praise for Bruno Fernandes. Fernandes scored a brace against the Spanish side and Kuyt highlighted a key point involving one of his compatriots. Kuyt pointed out why Donny van de Beek would find it difficult to break into Man United's first team because of the Portuguese superstar.

Dirk Kuyt: ‘I think Donny has been very unfortunate because there are no better players than [Bruno] Fernandes in the world at the moment and he’s playing in his position.



‘I think DVB has shown in the Champions League how good a player he's so his time will come.’ [Sky] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/NxjnGN3eBK — ManUtdTimes (@manutdtimes) February 20, 2021

He said, "I think Donny has been very unfortunate because there are no better players than [Bruno] Fernandes in the world at the moment and he's playing in his position". Kuyt then added that although Van de Beek has struggled to get regular football at his new club, the 23-year-old will come good for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the future. "I think Donny van de Beek has shown in the Champions League how good a player he is so his time will come," he explained.

ALSO READ: City Football Group Teams: Mumbai City FC, Man City, Other Teams Owned Majorly By ADUG

Fernandes has earned huge amounts of praise from several fans and pundits ever since he signed for United last January. The 26-year-old has also been compared to Old Trafford legend Eric Cantona for his transformative impact on the club by eight-time Premier League winner Gary Neville. Since their crushing win over La Real, United recorded a 3-1 win over Newcastle United, drew 0-0 at home in the second leg against the Spanish side to advance to the next round and were held to another 0-0 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

ALSO READ: Ake Back For Next Training Session; Pep Clears Up Mystery Over Injury Recovery

Bruno Fernandes stats: Man United ace recording remarkable numbers since joining United

Fernandes has already scored 24 goals and racked up 11 assists for Man United across all competitions this season. His stunning displays have helped United climb to second in the Premier League standings. In total, Fernandes has 54 goal involvements (assists/goals) across all competitions since making his Man United debut in February 2020. Since Bruno made his Man United debut, only Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowksi have more goal involvements than the Portuguese midfielder.

While Fernandes' impact on United is unquestionable, he'll be keen to add some silverware to his cabinet. Since he signed, United have lost three semi-finals and haven't won a trophy since 2017. Man United are currently in the quarter-final of the FA Cup and will face Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City at the end of March. They also have a Europa League round of 16 tie against AC Milan this month.

ALSO READ: Man City Boss Guardiola Heaps Praise On Mumbai City FC After ISL 2021 Shield Win

Image Credits - AP