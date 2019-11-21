The Debate
The Debate
Tottenham Hotspur Went For Brendan Rodgers Before Signing Mourinho To Replace Pochettino

Football News

Daniel Levy was keen on signing former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in place of Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur. Read on for more details.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino has been the flag bearer for Tottenham since the time he entered the North London club in 2014. The Argentine helped the club gain a certain image and respect in the footballing world. Premier League, which was considered as a five teams league after Manchester City made a mark, turned into a league of six with Tottenham showing consistency. But as the saying goes, football is an unfair game and the manager who was being celebrated six months ago (he led the team into Champions League finals) was removed from his position on November 20, 2019. 

Brendan Rodgers is not for sale!

Jose Mourinho was brought in to manage his third Premier League side as a replacement for Pochettino. Mourinho looked like a perfect candidate as he has not been managing since parting ways with Manchester United in 2018. Jose was rumoured with multiple clubs before he agreed to set his foot in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But according to a recent article published by Daily Mail, Daniel Levy was interested in signing former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers' in place of Pochettino.

Rodgers, who has taken Leicester City to new heights this season, was considered to be the best option to come in place of the Argentine by the Spurs' board. However, the offer was completely rejected by the chiefs at Leicester City. The Foxes are currently on the second position of the Premier League 2019-20 table, They have eight wins in 12 games and a total of 26 points to their name. All said and done, Jose is the new manager of the Spurs and fans can not wait to see the 'Special One' back in action once again. 

Published:
