Borussia Dortmund Vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live Streaming Details, Team News

Borussia Dortmund host Eintracht Frankfurt for their Matchday 22 clash in the Bundesliga 2019-20 season. Borussia Dortmund are currently on the third spot of the Bundesliga points table with 11 wins in 21 games (Draws 6, Losses 4). The Lucien Favre-led side have a total of 39 points to their name. Borussia Dortmund have won thrice in their last five games (Losses 2). The hosts have found the net 59 times this season and conceded 32 goals. They have a goal difference of 27.

Eintracht Frankfurt are currently on the ninth spot of the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table with eight wins in 21 games (Draws 4, Losses 9). Eintracht Frankfurt have a total of 28 points to their name. The Adi Hütter-led side have won thrice in their last 5 games (Losses 1, Draws 1). Eintracht Frankfurt have found the net 37 times this season and conceded 31 goals. They have a goal difference of 6.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming details

Competition: Bundesliga Date and Time: Monday, February 14, 2020 (February 15, 2020, 1:00 AM IST) Venue: Signal Iduna Park Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Back home after a two-match road trip, we host Frankfurt looking to make up for last week's lost points 🏟



Everything you need to know, live now on Black & Yellow 🎬 pic.twitter.com/u09v6eqGvV — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 13, 2020

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Eintracht Frankfurt manager has his say

Adi Hütter's pre-match presser

Adi Hütter on Eintracht’s poor record in @BlackYellow, the two teams’ recent form and the Eagles’ approach.🎙#BVBSGE #SGEhttps://t.co/Euu2224FM5 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) February 13, 2020

🗯...Adi Hütter: “We’re looking forward to the incredible atmosphere and the fact that over 4,000 of our fans are travelling to @BlackYellow.”



Thanks for your incredible support, Eagles fans!🙌🦅#BVBSGE #SGE pic.twitter.com/m3cXXFzDn3 — Eintracht Frankfurt (@eintracht_eng) February 13, 2020

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Full Squads

Borussia Dortmund Full Squad

Roman Burki, Eric Oelschlagel, Luca Unbehlagel, Marwin Hitz, Achrat Hakimi, Lukaz Piszczek, Manuel Akanji, Marcel Schmelzer, Mats Hummels, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Leonardo Balerdi, Mateu Morey, Nico Schulz, Julian Brandt, Thorgan Hazzard, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Giov Anni Reyna, Mario Gotze, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Tobias Raschl, Erling Haaland, Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho

Eintracht Frankfurt Full Squad

Kevin Trapp, Felix Wiedwald, Frederik Ronnow, Jan Zimmermann, Obite Ndicka, Martin Hinteregger, Almamy Touré, David Abraham, Timothy Chandler, Marco Russ, Danny da Costa, Stefan Ilsanker, Gelson Fernandes, Jonathan de Guzmán, Djibril Sow, Mijat Gacinovic, Daichi Kamada, Lucas Torró, Sebastian Rode, Makoto Hasebe, Erik Durm, Nils Stendera, Dominik Kohr, Sahverdi Cetin, Patrick Finger, Marijan Cavar, Bas Dost, Filip Kostic, André Silva, Gonçalo Paciência