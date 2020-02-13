Hakim Ziyech's Ultimate Dream Is To Play For Chelsea's Arch Rival From London

Ajax's attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech is likely to join Chelsea at the end of the 2019-20 season. Many sources have confirmed that Chelsea and Ajax have agreed on a £45 million deal. However, playing for Chelsea was not Hakim Ziyech's ultimate dream. A video of Hakim Ziyech from 2017 has resurfaced across the internet. The midfielder has named his two dream clubs and it does not include Chelsea.

Also Read | Iker Casillas To Run For Spanish FA Presidency According To A Spanish Radio Network

Hakim Ziyech, in an interview, stated, "Well, I have two clubs. They are Arsenal and Barcelona. That is my ultimate dream."

Hakim Ziyech's dream clubs

Ziyech: Which club would you like to go to in the future?



Kluivert: Thats a good question, I like English football but my ultimate dream would be barca. And your ultimate dream?



Ziyech: Well i have 2 clubs those are Arsenal and Barcelona. Those are my ultimate dream pic.twitter.com/WuiZ45pEOJ — Ilias (@NicoPepe_Szn) May 18, 2019

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's First Registration Card Picture When He Was 7 Goes Viral

Well, it looks like Hakim Ziyech is all set to join the London-based club. According to rumours, Ziyech will only join Chelsea if they manage to qualify for the Champions League next season. Hakim Ziyech has made a total of 157 appearances for Ajax since the time he joined the club in 2016 from Twente for a sum of €11 million. Hakim Ziyech has found the net 47 times for Ajax. Last season, he managed to score 21 goals alongwith a total of 24 assists. Hakim Ziyech provided 21 assists and eight goals in all competitions this season.

Chelsea are currently on the fourth position of the Premier League table. They will look to qualify for Champions League next season.

Also Read | Isco Needs To Score More Goals, States Real Madrid's Manager Zinedine Zidane

All done - can confirm fee agreed between @ChelseaFC and @AFCAjax for winger Hakim Ziyech.

Frank Lampard will have his first signing completed in next 48 hours. — Jim White (@JimWhite) February 13, 2020

Also Read | Manchester United: Evra Recalls Sir Alex Ferguson's Inspiring Speech Before 2008 CL Final