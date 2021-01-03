Defender Eric Garcia Becomes Sixth Manchester City Player To Be Tested COVID-19 Positive

Manchester City on Sunday announced that defender Eric Garcia has tested positive for the coronavirus. The club informed that Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

'Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation'

"Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine," the club said in a statement.

Garcia becomes the sixth Man City player test positive

The Spanish footballer becomes the sixth City player to test positive. Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker were both revealed on Christmas Day to have contracted coronavirus while a further three unnamed players have had to self-isolate in the subsequent days.

What's next for Manchester City?

The Manchester-based football club had asked for the postponement of their last Premier League game against Everton last Monday at Goodison Park citing the COVID-19 outbreak in their camp. Just hours before the game was due to kick-off at Goodison Park, City said it had returned a number of positive tests in addition to the four on December 25 that included striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker. The Premier League decided to postpone the game, which had been set to be played in front of 2,000 fans.

The former champions will next be seen in action against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. However, all eyes will be on their high-voltage clash against city rivals Manchester United in the second semi-final of the League Cup that will be played at Old Trafford on Wednesday i.e. January 6. The EFL semi-final is expected to be a blockbuster 'Manchester Derby' as both teams fight it out for a place in the final.

