Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Urges Players To Take 3-1 Loss Against Man City 'on The Chin'

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has urged the players to take defeat in a sporting manner after their 3-1 loss against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It seemed as if the home team would be able to capitalise when they had played a bit of aggressive football in the first 15 minutes but, City proved to be too good for them after that and ended up taking the game away from them.

'Have to take it on the chin and react': Frank Lampard

"I said to the players at half-time, I sat there and had those days. I sat there and had those days and lifted a trophy at the end of the year. I remember getting beaten at Middlesbrough 2-0 or 3-0, when they had Viduka and Yakubu up front, and we were sat in the dressing room pretty demoralised. We bounced back because we had a spirit in the dressing room, we had a quality of player. We're in a different period now, but any player in football is going to have moments like that... I don't want to hide away from that, but the players, myself, have to take it on the chin and react," said Lampard as quoted by the club's official website.

A convincing win for Manchester City

There was no looking back for Man City after the first 15 minutes of the contest as they ensured that they shifted the momentum completely in their favor and in the end, rewarded for it as well. German İlkay Gündoğan opened the scoring in the 18th minute and Englishman Phil Foden found the back of the net soon after (21st minute). Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne found the back of the net in the 34th minute as Chelsea had to reduce their deficit even before the first half ended.

However, things were no different in the second half either as the visitors kept the 'Blues' at bay and no further goals were scored till the end of the regulation time. Ghanaian winger Callum James Hudson did succeed in scoring one for the home side in the 92nd minute but it was only a consolation goal nonetheless.

In the end, it was just not enough as the City players were ecstatic after the final whistle was blown. After this loss, the London-based club find themselves at the eighth spot in the Premier League points table with seven wins from 17 matches and 26 points in their tally. They will now be hosting Morecambe during their FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge.

Their next EPL fixture is against Fulham FC on Saturday, January 16 at Craven Cottage.

(With ANI Inputs)