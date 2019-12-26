BOU Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mikel Arteta will have his first test as the head coach of Arsenal when his side visit the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day. Their opponents and the injury-ravaged Bournemouth beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on December 14 before losing to Burnley at home. Although the Gunners will enter the game as slight favourites, on current form, both teams will be hoping for three points. Keep reading as we discuss the match preview and predict a BOU vs ARS Dream11 team.

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2019

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Mikel Arteta has named his core coaching team. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 24, 2019

BOU vs ARS team preview

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is trying hard to change his side's fortunes after repeatedly struggling to defend. A poor run of form has seen them win just twice in eight games with the wins coming against Manchester United and Chelsea. They lost to the Gunners in the reverse fixture, losing 0-1 at the Emirates.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are having troubles of their own, winning just once in their last 13 games. A change in management has instilled new hope among the supporters. Recently-appointed Mikel Arteta will be looking to improve his side's form and try to shore up the defence without curbing their attack.

BOU vs ARS team news

Bournemouth: Adam Smith (ankle), Arnaut Groeneveld (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee), David Brooks (ankle), Harry Wilson (leg), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Nathan Ake (hamstring), Steve Cook (wrist), Diego Rico (suspended)

Arsenal: Daniel Ceballos (hamstring), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring), Hector Bellerin (hamstring), Kieran Tierney (shoulder), Mesut Ozil (foot), Rob Holding (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Calum Chambers (suspended)

BOU vs ARS predicted line-ups

Bournemouth

Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Jack Stacey, Simon Francis, Chris Mepham, Jack Simpson, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Ryan Fraser, Joshua King, Callum Wilson

Arsenal

Bernd Leno (GK), Bukayo Saka, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe

BOU vs ARS Dream11 top picks

Captain: Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang

Vice-captain: Callum Wilson

BOU vs ARS Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Simon Francis, David Luiz, Jack Simpson

Midfielders: Ryan Fraser, Lewis Cook, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Attackers: Callum Wilson, Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

BOU vs ARS Dream11 prediction

Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal

