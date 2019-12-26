BOU Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Mikel Arteta will have his first test as the head coach of Arsenal when his side visit the Vitality Stadium on Boxing Day. Their opponents and the injury-ravaged Bournemouth beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on December 14 before losing to Burnley at home. Although the Gunners will enter the game as slight favourites, on current form, both teams will be hoping for three points. Keep reading as we discuss the match preview and predict a BOU vs ARS Dream11 team.
Date: Thursday, December 26, 2019
Time: 8:30 PM IST
Mikel Arteta has named his core coaching team.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 24, 2019
Also Read | Solskjaer Says Paul Pogba's Involvement Depends On His Fitness Levels
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is trying hard to change his side's fortunes after repeatedly struggling to defend. A poor run of form has seen them win just twice in eight games with the wins coming against Manchester United and Chelsea. They lost to the Gunners in the reverse fixture, losing 0-1 at the Emirates.
Arsenal, on the other hand, are having troubles of their own, winning just once in their last 13 games. A change in management has instilled new hope among the supporters. Recently-appointed Mikel Arteta will be looking to improve his side's form and try to shore up the defence without curbing their attack.
Also Read | Man Utd's Search For Left-back On Hold After Emergence Of Brandon Williams
Bournemouth: Adam Smith (ankle), Arnaut Groeneveld (foot), Charlie Daniels (knee), David Brooks (ankle), Harry Wilson (leg), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Nathan Ake (hamstring), Steve Cook (wrist), Diego Rico (suspended)
Arsenal: Daniel Ceballos (hamstring), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring), Hector Bellerin (hamstring), Kieran Tierney (shoulder), Mesut Ozil (foot), Rob Holding (knee), Sead Kolasinac (ankle), Calum Chambers (suspended)
Aaron Ramsdale (GK), Jack Stacey, Simon Francis, Chris Mepham, Jack Simpson, Lewis Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Philip Billing, Ryan Fraser, Joshua King, Callum Wilson
Bernd Leno (GK), Bukayo Saka, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe
Captain: Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang
Vice-captain: Callum Wilson
Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Could Return To Tottenham One Day: Daniel Levy
Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno
Defenders: Simon Francis, David Luiz, Jack Simpson
Midfielders: Ryan Fraser, Lewis Cook, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Attackers: Callum Wilson, Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette
Also Read | From Coutinho To Bale, These Players Have Lost Their Transfer Market Value In 2019