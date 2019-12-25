Man Utd's Search For Left-back On Hold After Emergence Of Brandon Williams

With the emergence of Brandon Williams as a left-back, Manchester United will not be looking to sign a new player in the January transfer window and that could save Ed Woodward millions of pounds. According to reports, the United hierarchy is of the opinion that Williams has what it takes to be a Manchester United Player.

United's transfer plans on hold

After Luke Shaw's long injury period and fielding Ashley Young as a second choice left-back, the Red Devils were desperate to bring in a new player to fill up empty position and provide competition to Shaw and Young. However, Shaw has started a few games for United after coming back from a long injury lay-off and is looking to re-establish himself as a first-choice left-back under Solskjaer.

Reports suggest that United is ready to let Ashley Young leave in January after spending eight incredible years at Old Trafford. Solskjaer is happy with the options available to him at the left-back position despite facing a few difficulties in that particular area. Brandon Williams showed his worth when he bagged his first goal for Manchester United in a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United and is being noticed by everyone at the club following his impressive performances.

According to reports, Solskjaer will be looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window as the Red Devils faced a lot of injury problems with Marcus Rashford being their only fit striker. With United gunning for the 4th position which is also the final Champions League spot, they will not be able to afford a callous attitude and slip-ups from any of their players, with the most recent example being Jesse Lingard's outrageous miss in a 2-0 defeat against bottom of the table club Watford on December 22.

Read: CHE Vs SOU Dream11 Premier League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Read: Boxing Day: Here's Where You Can Watch Premier League Matches For Free

Haaland to United a done deal?

Erling Haaland's goalscoring exploits with RB Salzburg means that he is wanted by several clubs across Europe. A few weeks ago, it was believed that the 19-year-old striker could be on his way to Germany with RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund among the interested parties. However, Manchester United's financial prowess instantly put them on the driving seat for the sought-after Norwegian. According to reports, United are preparing a stunning £200,000-a-week contract offer for Haaland. The Norwegian reportedly earns £20,000-a-week at RB Salzburg and United are prepared to offer a contract worth 10 times that amount.

Erling Haaland's Man Utd contract details emerge ahead of £76m proposed transfer https://t.co/2LQEZvXYqj pic.twitter.com/DT3MOx2Wli — Manchester United News (@mufcnews2019) December 23, 2019

Read: Premier League 2019-20 Worst XI Features Christian Eriksen, Ashley Young And Granit Xhaka

Read: Pep Guardiola Expresses His Anguish Over Hectic Schedule, Writes To Premier League

(With inputs from agencies)