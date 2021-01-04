Cristiano Ronaldo Overtakes Pele's All-time Goal Record After Brace Vs Udinese

In his social media post prior to the end of 2020, Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo had promised he would give his all on the field in the coming year. Indeed, he had finished off his season as the highest goal scorer across top five European leagues. And the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continued his fine form in the first game of the year, overtaking Brazil football great Pele’s official goal tally.

Juventus vs Udinese: Cristiano Ronaldo goals sees him past Pele goal record

Juventus were up against Udinese in Serie A on Sunday. Andrea Pirlo’s men have stumbled since the start of the current campaign with AC Milan maintaining a firm hold at the top of the standings. But the Turin-based outfit managed to bag a scintillating victory courtesy of a brace from Ronaldo.

Most OFFICIAL goals in football history:



1. Josef Bican - 759.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 758.

3. Pelé - 757.



Cristiano Ronaldo overtakes Pele’s official goal tally. pic.twitter.com/uqqwIH0XLN — TC. (@totalcristiano) January 3, 2021

The 35-year-old winger bagged the opener for Pirlo in the 31st minute, striking a thunderous shot. The Portuguese forward further sparkled on the field when he set up Federico Chiesa for the second goal of the night soon into the second half. Ronaldo bagged his brace in the 70th minute which saw him take his official goal tally to 758 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo beats Pele goal record, shy of two goals to overtake Bican

Interestingly, Brazil great Pele regarded arguably the greatest footballer in the world, has racked up 757 goals officially during his decorated career. Ronaldo is now a goal ahead of the three-time World Cup winner. Another two goals will see the former Real Madrid superstar move up to the first spot to officially become the player with most goals in the history of football.

Currently, Josef Bican leads the charts with 759 goals to his credit. Interestingly, Ronaldo leads the Serie A goalscoring charts this season with 14 goals in 11 appearances. Apart from Ronaldo and Chiesa, Paulo Dybala rounded up a scintillating victory for the Allianz Stadium outfit with his effort in the injury time of the game.

Juventus to play Serie A leaders AC Milan next

Despite the victory, Juventus are yet to cut down the point-deficit at the top. The defending Serie A champions have notched up 27 points in 14 games, sitting at the fifth spot in the competition. AC Milan occupy the top spot with 36 points to their credit and come up against Juventus next on Wednesday.

Image courtesy: Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter