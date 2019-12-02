Manchester City Forward Sergio Aguero To Continue Career With Defending PL Champions?

Sergio Aguero has signed a new three-year deal with Manchester City and the contract stands till June 2021. The Blues bought their all-time record goalscorer for £38 million from Atletico Madrid in 2011. Sergio Aguero went on to score 204 goals in the 299 appearances he made for City during the span of seven years. Aguero is now in his 30s and has expressed his wish to spend his glory years in the Etihad Stadium. The Argentine has always been vocal about returning to his childhood club - Independiente - where he wants to end his career. However, with his latest commitment, that move will at least take a couple of years.

Sergio Aguero is a Blue

In 2021, Sergio Aguero will be a decade old at Manchester City. That's one of the prime reasons why he agreed to extend his deal. Aguero, after signing the contract, stated that he is happy about adding the years in his contract as his goal was to be in Manchester City for 10 years. Aguero added that the Manchester-based club has always been very kind to him and he is happy with everything about the club: his teammates, the Manchester City staff and even the management team.

Sergio Aguero, while talking about the youngsters and the future of Manchester City, said that he believes that young talents have the potential to make a huge difference in the future. He added that young guns like Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernando Silva and Gabriel Jesus have already matured and developed as players. Kun believes that players can improve and learn faster by being in Manchester City (as compared to what they can achieve in other clubs). Sergio Aguero further said that if Manchester City give their 100 per cent, then they can achieve great things in the future.

It's time for me to work to recover from my injury, and your support always makes it so much the better. Thank you all for the motivation. And congratulations, team! Towards the Last 16 of the Champion's, and leading our group 🤟🏽 pic.twitter.com/Gmom0cAY9j — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 26, 2019

