Kevin De Bruyne Floors Brendan Rodgers With His 'unbelievable' Display Against Leicester

Kevin De Bruyne is stealing hearts with his stunning performances week in and week out. No matter which team you support, you will be mesmerized by watching De Bruyne play. The Belgium midfielder recently made a new admirer when the Blues faced Leicester City for their Premier League 2019-20 clash. It's none other than Foxes' manager - Brendan Rodgers. Kevin De Bruyne set up Gabriel Jesus with a beautiful pass to hand Manchester City the lead against Leicester City. The Foxes lost the match 3-1 despite Jaime Vardy scoring the opener of the game.

Kevin De Bruyne has made a new fan

Brendan Rodgers, in a post-match interview, was asked about Kevin De Bruyne's stellar performance and he had nothing but good things to say. Rodgers stated that Kevin De Bruyne is an unbelievable player. According to the former Liverpool manager, a world-class player like De Bruyne will always find space no matter how much the opposition tries to block them. Rodgers seemed really impressed with Kevin De Bruyne's mentality and the quality which he produces on the pitch.

Kevin De Bruyne is so enjoyable to watch it actually starts to get annoying to try and quantify why. His vision, technique, execution, execution *at speed* is so so pure, it’s incredible. — Aaron West (@oeste) December 21, 2019

Brendan Rodgers revealed that he had a plan to keep De Bruyne in control but that didn't work out quite well. Rodgers gave a reason why the plan failed against the 28-year-old and it looked like a valid one. The former Celtic manager said that it does not matter which team Kevin plays against, he is always going to execute his best. The 46-year-old later compared De Bruyne with David Silva and stated that they both are on the same level. Leicester City, despite the loss against Manchester City, are currently leading by one point from the Pep Guardiola-led side.

