Brentford Vs Newcastle Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Quarter-final Live

Championship side Brentford FC welcome Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United tonight as both teams aim to cement a spot for themselves in the Carabao Cup semi-finals. The match is scheduled to take place at the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday, December 22, with kick-off at 11:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at Brentford vs Newcastle live stream, Brentford vs Newcastle prediction, and other details of the EFL fixture.

Newcastle will be looking at tonight's EFL fixture as an opportunity to progress to the next stage of the competition and hopefully have a shot at lifting the silverware. Having gone without tasting any major success since 1955, Steve Bruce's side will be hungry to make it count and will aim to go all the way in EFL. Newcastle, who are currently ranked 12th on the Premier League table had a decent outing during their last away visit in the Premier League as they drew 1-1 against 18th placed Fulham and will look to get a positive result tonight as well.

Brentford have been flying high in the Championship as Thomas Frank's side are currently slotted 4th on the table. They have managed to win 9 and have drawn 8 of their last 20 league games. They have also been able to register an impressive 35 points to their name. Walking into tonight’s match following a 3-1 win against Reading, Brentford will be hoping to carry on their winning momentum as they host Newcastle.

Carabao Cup schedule - Quarter-finals

Brentford vs Newcastle United - December 22, 2020 (11:00 PM - IST)

Arsenal vs Manchester City - December 23, 2020 (1:30 AM - IST)

Stoke City vs Tottenham - December 23, 2020 (1:30 AM - IST)

Everton vs Manchester United - December 24, 2020 (1:30 AM - IST)

How to watch Brentford vs Newcastle live in India?

The Carabao Cup live telecast in India will be available on VH1 and MTV. In addition, the Carabao Cup Brentford vs Newcastle live stream in India will be available on Jio TV. Fans can also follow the clubs' social media handles for live scores and updates.

Brentford vs Newcastle team news and predicted starting 11

Brentford will be without the services of Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson and Mads Roerslev while Steve Bruce will start tonight's match with a depleted squad as Newcastle have over six first-team players unavailable for tonight's game.

Brentford - Daniels, Pinnock, Goode, Henry, Fosu-Henry, Jensen, Marcondes, Norgaard, Forss, Canos, Ghoddos

Newcastle United- Gillespie, Hayden, Yedlin, Ritchie, Clark, Fraser; Longstaff, Murphy, Carroll, Gayle, Shelvey

Brentford vs Newcastle prediction

Brentford will look to continue their amazing run in the Championship and aim to replicate a similar performance against the Premier League side. Newcastle is likely to rest many players given their congested fixture list. We predict a win for the Championship side in tonight’s EFL clash

Brentford 2-0 Newcastle United

