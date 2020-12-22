LaLiga Chief Tebas Slams Real Madrid President Perez For Supporting European Super League

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and LaLiga chief Javier Tebas do not share the best of relationships and have frequently been at loggerheads. The two ended up in a war of words again, when the Real Madrid president spoke on the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) use in the Liga as well as the purported European Super League, which aims to replace the Champions League.

Florentino Perez slams use of VAR

According to a report by Spanish media publication Marca, Perez slammed the use of VAR in LaLiga, insisting the decisions have been against Real Madrid on several instances. He claimed that on television, the VAR does not replay several crucial moments of the game, which could have a direct impact on the outcome of the clash.

"Everyone sees that there is a big difference not only in the repetition of the images but in the comments of people who are never favourable to Real Madrid. It is a popular clamour for the different treatment they make to Real Madrid and the rest of the teams", said Perez as he alleged favouritism in the use of the technology ever since its introduction in the 2018-19 season.

Perez supports European Super League, Javier Tebas hits back

Perez also voiced his support for the European Super League. The Los Blancos president is supportive of the new competition which will see 16 to 18 teams participate, beginning from 2022 and shall be sponsored by JP Morgan Bank. Biggest clubs across Europe, including the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool are all said to be interested in the new competition.

Creo que el presidente del @realmadrid anda muy despistado con el tema de la SUPERLIGA, deben informarle mejor. Y sobre las retransmisiones... si cree que no son objetivas, en el mando a distancia hay una opción para escuchar el partido con RMTV, seguro que son más "objetivas". — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) December 20, 2020

But Perez's words haven't gone well with Tebas. The LaLiga chief took to Twitter to state that the Real Madrid president is clueless about the European Super League, urging someone to help him understand its impact. He further slammed Perez for his critical comments on the VAR.

Tebas slams Perez for VAR comments

"And about the broadcasts…if you think they are not objective, in the remote control there is an option to listen to the game with RMTV, surely there are more objective", added Tebas. This isn't, however, the first time that the two have been at loggerheads. Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, in his farewell speech, had revealed that the club is open to the idea of the European Super League. Tebas was quick to blame Perez for 'influencing' Bartomeu's thoughts.

Image courtesy: Real Madrid, LaLiga website