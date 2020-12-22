Juventus Emerge As Favourites To Sign Barcelona Target Memphis Depay: Report

Ever since the arrival of Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou, Barcelona have been linked with the possible signing of Lyon striker Memphis Depay. Although a deal failed to materialise last summer, talks have not seemed to cool down even a bit. Amid Barcelona's interest, defending Serie A champions Juventus have also entered the race to sign the Netherlands international next month, although Koeman's role would be key in deciding Depay's future move.

Depay to Barcelona transfer failed last summer

Koeman, prior to his stint with Barcelona, was at the helm of the Netherlands national team. Depay had a magnificent record under the Dutch tactician, who preferred to deploy him on the wings. Following his appointment as Quique Setien's replacement in Barcelona, Koeman was keen on signing his compatriot.

To this end, he even rejected Luis Suarez, informing him of not including the Uruguayan international in his plans for the season. Ultimately, Suarez decided to join Atletico de Madrid, despite being closely linked with a move to the Old Lady following the departure of Gonzalo Higuain. But Koeman could not get his hands on Depay the previous summer.

Depay to Juventus? Serie A champions want to sign Lyon striker in January

Now, it seems the failure to land Depay last summer might spell trouble for Barcelona. Depay's contract with the Ligue 1 giants expires at the end of the current season. Barcelona were reportedly keen on waiting for his contract to end to sign him on a free transfer.

But Juventus have joined the fray to seal the Depay transfer and will not wait until the summer. According to Sport Diario, Juventus are keen on reaching an agreement with Lyon to sign the striker in January when he could be available for as little as £4.5 million. Although it is still unclear if Barcelona, who are struggling on the financial front, will make any changes to their summer transfer plans.

Depay assures commitment for entire season

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo looks to add further depth to his side's depth which already boasts of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. Interestingly, Depay had recently dismissed a January move, stating his complete commitment to Lyon throughout the course of the season.

