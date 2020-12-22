Wolves Boss Nuno Espirito SLAMS Referee After Loss To Burnley: 'Lee Mason Not Good For PL'

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo could be penalized after the manager’s harsh comments on match referee Lee Mason. Wolverhampton Wanderers suffered a 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Monday and the Portusge took his frustration out on the referee and said some harsh words.

Wolves vs Burnley: How the match turned out

During the Monday night football match between Wolves vs Burnley, Barnes netted the first goal of the game as his far-post header hit the back of the net after going through Rui Patricio’s legs in the 35th minute of the Premier League game. Later on, Chris Wood also went on to score a goal for the hosts and Wolves trailed by 2 goals. The visitors could only manage a late consolation goal with Fabio Silva registering his first Premier League strike as the 18-year-old striker converted a penalty in the 89th-minute minute of the game.

What did Nuno Espirito Santo say ?

AP News has quoted Nuno Espirito Santo saying that the match referee Lee Mason does not have the quality to officiate a game in the Premier League. The Wolves manager went on to add that he just does not want to see him anymore and conveyed the same message to the referee. The Portuguese also went on to say that he hopes that Lee Mason doesn’t whistle a game of Wolves again because all the games we have with him are always the same.

Nuno feels that the referee cannot control the players, and how players from both teams are constantly arguing. He adds how the game flows with all the other referees and that there’s dialogue. The Wolves manager ended the conversation by saying that Lee Mason is just not ready to do it.

Without specifying any incident during Monday night’s game, Nuno said that it is not about the crucial mistakes or decisions, but rather about the way he handles the game. He added how they are in the Premier League which is the best competition and Lee Mason clearly doesn’t have the quality to whistle a game. Nuno ended by mentioning that he is very disappointed to say this but he would not feel right if he didn’t say it.

In the other Premier League match on last night's Monday night football, Chelsea took on local rivals West Ham in a London Derby.

Chelsea’s star striker Tammy Abraham bagged a brace within two minutes as Chelsea registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over West Ham. Frank Lampard’s side opened the scoring with veteran central defender Thiago Silva scoring a bullet header off Mason Mount’s corner kick in the 10th minute of the match.

Later on, Tammy Abraham netted his first goal off a Timo Werner ball that he slotted past Burnley goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański. He scored his second in the 80th minute off a rebound that followed a Christian Pulisic header. The win on Monday saw Chelsea move up to the fifth position in the Premier League standings as they sit six points behind current table-toppers Liverpool.

