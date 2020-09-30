Brighton Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live India

In what promises to be a heated contest, Brighton & Hove Albion will face off against Manchester United in round four of the Carabao Cup. The match will be played at The Amex Stadium and will kick off at 12:15 am IST on Wednesday night, September 30 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers). Here's a look at the Brighton vs Man United live stream details, how to watch Brighton vs Man United live in India, Brighton vs Man United team news and the Brighton vs Man United channel India.

Brighton vs Man United live stream: Carabao Cup fourth round preview

In what will be a repeat of a controversial Premier League clash last weekend, Man United will lock horns with Brighton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils held a 2-1 lead for the most of the clash before Solly March scored a 95th-minute goal which the Seagulls thought was their well-deserved point. However, Neal Maupay conceded a late, late penalty, only for Bruno Fernandes to convert from the spot yet again to give Man United the three points.

Graham Potter's side have brushed aside Portsmouth and Preston with relative ease in the competition so far, and have the added incentive of potential revenge when they host Man United. The Red Devils, on the other hand, will look to do better than their semi-final defeat last season and will look to build on their near escape last weekend.

How to watch Brighton vs Man United live in India? Brighton vs Man United team news

Brighton are without the services of Christian Walton, who is ruled out till next week due to an ankle injury. Attacker Jose Izquierdo is also ruled out and is expected to make a comeback later in October from a knee injury. Florin Andone remains a long-term absentee and is currently sidelined until March due to an ACL injury. For Man United, only Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones remain unavailable for selection.

Brighton vs Man United live stream: Brighton vs Man United expected line-ups

Brighton: Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Ben Dunk, Bernardo, Davy Propper, Max Sanders, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay

Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Dan Burn, Ben Dunk, Bernardo, Davy Propper, Max Sanders, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Pascal Gross, Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay Man United: Dean Henderson, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams, Fred, Scott McTominay, Daniel James, Donny Van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Odion Ighalo

Brighton vs Man United live stream: How to watch Brighton vs Man United live in India?

Fans who wish to watch Brighton vs Man United live in India can tune into Colors Infinity HD. The Brighton vs Man United live stream will be available on the JioTV app. For in-match highlights, score updates and other news, viewers can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Man United, Brighton and Carabao Cup. The match will begin at 12:10 pm IST on Thursday, October 1 (Wednesday night) in India.

(Image Courtesy: Brighton, Man United Instagram)