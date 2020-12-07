Brighton Vs Southampton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Match Preview

Brighton & Hove Albion take on Southampton in their next Premier League fixture. The match will take place at the Amex Stadium and will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday, December 8. Have a look at Brighton vs Southampton live stream, Brighton vs Southampton prediction and other details of the game.

See you back at the Amex tomorrow night for our #RainbowLaces match! #BHAFC 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/kwidwoyAkH — Maty Ryan (@MatyRyan) December 6, 2020

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently 16th in the Premier League standings. The Seagulls have managed to win just 2 games of their last 10 PL fixtures while suffering from 4 losses and splitting points in 4 other draws. They walk into Monday evening's game following a 1-1 draw against defending Premier League champions Liverpool.

Southampton are currently in the top half of the Premier league table, having managed to win 5 and draw 2 of their last 10 Premier League games. They come into the match following their second defeat of the season, which came at home against Manchester United last Sunday.

The Saints held a first-half lead with Jan Bednarek and James Ward-Prowse getting on the score sheet for the home team. However, the second-half goal from Bruno Fernandes followed up by Edinson Cavani’s brace, helped Manchester United walk away with 3 crucial points.

Brighton vs Southampton team news

Tariq Lamptey has completed serving his suspension which kept him out against Liverpool and could feature for the Seagulls as its right-back. Brighton might be without the services of Neal Maupa, who was struggling with a hamstring issue last week. Adam Lallana could also remain unavailable as the Seagulls face his former club tonight.

Star striker and English international Danny Ings is likely to return to Southampton’s starting 11 after being sidelined due to a knee problem earlier. The availability of Nathan Redmond is also in question for the Saints as the midfielder has not played for over a month due to a hamstring injury.

Brighton vs Southampton Predicted Starting 11

Brighton & Hove Albion- Ryan, White, Dunk, Webster, Lamptey, Gross, Bissouma, March; Trossard; Connolly, Welbeck

Southampton- McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Adams, Danny Ings

How to watch Brighton vs Southampton live

Football fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Brighton vs Southampton game on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also catch the Brighton vs Southampton live stream Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton Match Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion host the talent and squad quality to defeat the opponents on Monday night. However, the return of Danny Ings makes Southhamptons heavy favorites for the match. We predict a 1-1 draw as both the teams will aim at walking away with 3 points to their name.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Southampton