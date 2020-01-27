Bruno Fernandes Transfer: Manchester United Set To Submit An Improved Bid Of £46.5 Million

Manchester United’s efforts to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes has received a major boost. The club have reportedly submitted an improved bid to acquire the player. Recently, there were reports of a communication breakdown between the two sides due to disagreements over the transfer fee. However, United are desperate to reinforce their squad in the transfer window. They would not give up easily on signing their target.

Bruno Fernandes transfer: The deal was stalled due to fee negotiations

According to an earlier Sky Sports report, the deal for Bruno Fernandes was stuck as the two clubs failed to agree on a fee for the midfielder. However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add further depth to the squad after the unavailability of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay due to their respective injuries.

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Manchester United to offer £46.5 million to Sporting Lisbon

"We made sure before the game we had the right attitude: go out there and do the job."



💬 Ole reacts to today's FA Cup victory... — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 26, 2020

Manchester United had earlier offered an amount of £42 million but Sporting Lisbon did not wish to negotiate unless the amount hovered around the £55-million mark. According to recent reports, United have prepared an improved offer amounting to £46.5 million to convince Sporting Lisbon.

Bruno Fernandes transfer: The player has netted 15 goals this season

The winter transfer window ends on Friday, January 31, 2020. United are optimistic that they would be able to complete the player’s signing before the deadline. Solskjaer would not want to give up on a player who has netted 15 goals along with 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Manchester United will next play against Manchester City

Manchester United defeated Tranmere 6-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. The Red Devils will next play against Manchester City in the second leg of the Football League Cup on Wednesday, January 29 (January 30 IST). The first leg ended in City’s favour as Pep Guardiola’s men scored thrice, while conceding just once against United.

