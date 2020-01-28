The Debate
Bruno Fernandes Transfer: Man Utd Prepare New Bid; Sporting Lisbon Coach Doesn't Confirm

Football News

Manchester United are set to offer multiple bonuses to sign Bruno Fernandes. Sporting Lisbon manager Silas has now commented on the player.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United have been chasing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes since the start of the winter transfer window. There have been frequent reports of the Portuguese club rejecting United’s first offer for the midfielder. Sporting Lisbon manager Silas has now commented on the player’s transfer to the Premier League giants.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes transfer: Manchester United's bizarre bonuses for Sporting star revealed

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Sporting Lisbon coach could not confirm the player's move

Sporting Lisbon defeated Maritimo on Monday night in Premeira Liga. However, club coach Silas stated that he could not confirm if Bruno Fernandes had made his last appearance against Maritimo. He further asserted that he wanted the midfielder to stay. He also lauded the Portuguese and said that Fernandes is a different player, with a great vision. He also acceded that it would be a huge loss for them if the player did secure a move to another club.

Also Read | Ed Woodward's decision puts Bruno Fernandes deal under threat

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Manchester United are ready to add more bonuses in the deal

According to recent revelations by Duncan Castles, Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are now discussing the bonus structure for Bruno Fernandes. United had earlier made a bid totalling to £46.5 million to convince Sporting Lisbon. It is now reported that the Red Devils are ready to include bonuses and add ons which would take the amount up to the figure of £55 million. Sporting Lisbon are trying to convince Fernandes that the said amount is disrespectful for the player as compared to the club's previous purchases such as that of Aaron wan Bissaka (approximately £45 million) and Harry Maguire (£75 million).

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes' transfer to Manchester United gets complicated due to fee negotiation

Bruno Fernandes transfer: Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are optimistic about the signing

The winter transfer window ends on Friday, January 31, 2020. United are optimistic that they would be able to complete the player’s signing before the deadline as they deal with the unavailability of midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay due to their respective injuries. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward would not want to give up on a player who has netted 15 goals along with 14 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes transfer: Manchester United set to submit an improved bid of £46.5 million

Published:
